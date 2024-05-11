Broadleaf Commerce Proudly Announces Microservices 2.1 Release

Broadleaf improves Merchandising and B2B functionality with the latest release of Broadleaf Microservices 2.1.
DALLAS, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broadleaf Commerce, the leader in complex commerce solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of its microservices 2.1.0-GA. This release introduces a range of innovative features to enhance merchandisers' and B2B users' eCommerce experiences. Key among these are support for the quote negotiation process between buyers and sellers, catalog access policies, and advanced catalog management.
The Broadleaf 2.1.0-GA advances the quote negotiation process by allowing B2B buyers to submit requests for quotes directly to their carts. With this feature, buyers can provide detailed notes and additional requests for specific items. Sellers can review these requests in the Admin and respond with personalized quotes, including expiration dates, streamlining communication and enhancing transparency throughout the negotiation process.
In addition to the quote functionality, the release adds many new catalog management advancements. To start, Catalog Access Policies allow merchants more control over the visibility of catalogs and products. Merchants can now tailor catalog access based on customer segments or request parameters, delivering targeted content and ensuring a personalized shopping experience for each customer.
The release then significantly enhances catalog management by integrating rich, faceted search capabilities and robust bulk operations to the Admin UI. Merchandisers can now use search facets and sort options on product characteristics within the Admin, customized to their specific requirements. Additionally, bulk operations such as updating active status, adding and removing tags, and deleting products are now supported, improving merchandisers' efficiency and productivity. The bulk operations API is also highly extensible, allowing more bulk operations to be introduced and easily used.
The 2.1.0-GA Release continues Broadleaf's push to the forefront of complex commerce solutions through its innovative new features. With this release, Merchandisers and B2B users receive significant enhancements to their eCommerce experiences.
About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC
Broadleaf Commerce believes in furthering commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C challenges across catalog (PIM), content (CMS), Unified, Multi-site, and Marketplace solutions. As the leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring highly extensible, customizable, and scalable open technologies, Broadleaf provides an eCommerce platform built on cloud-native microservice architecture and supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants. For more information, visit https://www.broadleafcommerce.com/.
