Broadleaf Commerce Proudly Announces Microservices 2.2 Release

We are excited that 2.2 is live and ready for our customers to implement. We believe that the two new microservices and the features and enhancements added to the ecosystem will help accelerate development teams and enable business teams to realize their goals and objectives much faster. Post this

The Workflow Microservice enables businesses to automate and manage complex business processes, optimizing operations and improving efficiency. This microservice is designed to streamline workflows across systems and services, reducing manual intervention and enhancing overall productivity. The workflow service can also be leveraged for building Agentic AI enabled applications, as it provides foundational components to create business processes for complex conversational states, decision trees, and AI feedback loops that help enable your own agentic services.

"We are excited that 2.2 is live and ready for our customers to implement," said Elbert Bautista, Head of Solutions Engineering at Broadleaf Commerce. "We believe that the two new microservices as well as the features and enhancements added to the microservices ecosystem will help accelerate development teams and enable business teams to realize their goals and objectives much faster."

In addition to these exciting new services, version 2.2.0-GA significantly improves several key areas. The release introduces flash sale pricing support, allowing businesses to create time-sensitive promotions and manage dynamic pricing for limited-time offers. The ability to track scheduled job execution details has been added to improve operational efficiency, providing visibility into job triggers, status, and errors.

We now support recurring pricing, usage-based pricing, and free trials, which are essential for businesses offering subscription models and pay-per-use services. Broadleaf has also expanded its inventory management capabilities, allowing companies to handle pre- and backorders, ensuring that orders can continue even when stock isn't immediately available.

Broadleaf Commerce 2.2.0-GA also includes enhanced no-code product extension models with Product Business Types and Characteristics. This feature allows businesses to define, manage, and associate detailed attributes for custom product types without the need for any developer involvement. This feature improves product classification and offers more flexibility in targeting business rules, pricing, and promotions.

Lastly, Broadleaf has joined TMForum as a member and has expanded various framework capabilities in the service of achieving TMForum API certification. The release also introduces Relevancy Rules for Search Optimization, enabling businesses to boost products' visibility in search results based on criteria such as pricing and product features.

This new release underscores Broadleaf's ongoing commitment to providing scalable, flexible, and feature-rich eCommerce solutions that empower businesses to drive growth, improve customer engagement, and streamline operations.

About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC

Broadleaf Commerce believes in advancing commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C commerce challenges across catalog (PIM), content (CMS), Unified, Multi-site, and Marketplace solutions. As the leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring highly extensible, customizable, and scalable open technologies, Broadleaf provides an eCommerce platform built on cloud-native microservice architecture and supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants. For more information, visit https://www.broadleafcommerce.com/.

Media Contact

Cassandra Gaston, Broadleaf Commerce, 1 800-282-7443, [email protected], www.broadleafcommerce.com

SOURCE Broadleaf Commerce