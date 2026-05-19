Broadleaf Commerce Releases 2.3.0-GA with Subscription Commerce, Expanded Pricing, and Gateway Performance Improvements

"This release delivers what customers asked for: production-ready subscription commerce, more flexibility in pricing and fee modeling, and meaningful gateway performance gains. It also advances long-term platform stability with framework upgrades and broadened Node support." Post this

Key Features and Enhancements

Subscription Lifecycle Management and Recurring Billing

Broadleaf 2.3.0 adds out-of-box support for subscription-based products in the cart and checkout flow, integrated with a new recurring billing engine. Customers can manage the full subscription lifecycle with configurable edit, upgrade, downgrade, and cancellation scenarios, including sandboxing and delayed prepaid actions. CSRs can manage subscription price changes and apply discounts to existing subscriptions.

Expanded Payment Module Coverage

A new Chase Payment integration module joins the supported payment gateways. The PayPal and Braintree modules also received updates for new gateway-specific features.

Pricing and Fee Capabilities

The release adds new Price List Types, introduces Pricing Categories for grouping related pricing rules, and adds a Variant Pricing Strategy. Pricing tiers can now be filtered by product attributes and characteristics, supporting more granular B2B and B2C scenarios. Cart-level fees are now first-class, with new admin navigation, scopes, and permissions for managing fees end-to-end. Application-level fees support separate line-item charges for cases such as listing fees.

Variant and Add-On Pricing

The release improves variantPricingStrategy support and pricing logic for add-on products, including add-ons with their own variants. Domain support is also added for configuring a default billing frequency on products with recurring pricing.

Product Availability Index API

A new lightweight Inventory Availability Index, built on Lite Variant Details, lets Product Detail Pages render available and unavailable states without fetching full variant details, reducing payload size and rendering time.

Avalara Retail Delivery Fees

Out-of-the-box support for Retail Delivery Fees through Avalara Tax is integrated across Cart Operations, Order, and Order Operation services.

Order, Returns, and Refunds Improvements

A new Consolidated Returnable Items and Fees API surfaces returnable items and associated fee information in a single call. Order Operation Services adds consolidated refund transactions to simplify complex refund scenarios.

Admin and Content Management Enhancements

New admin field types include Checkbox, Component, Modal Link columns, and character-length limits. Tile grids now support sort and select-all directly within the grid.

Frontend and Admin Web

Admin Web, Auth SDK, Commerce SDK, Payment JS SDK, Commerce Microfrontends, and the Default and Telco Next.js Starters add support for Node 22 and 24. Node 18 and 20 remain supported. The Bootstrap dependency has been removed from Admin Web in favor of Tailwind-based styling. A new TenantService component provides extensible interactions with the Tenant microservice. The Auth JS SDK adds support for customizing the access token cache key for multi-tenant scenarios.

Framework, Infrastructure, and Performance

The platform has been upgraded to Spring Framework 6.2.11 and Spring Boot 3.5.6. The release adds support for running Kafka in KRaft mode and support for the Strimzi Operator for Kubernetes-based Kafka deployments. Caffeine and Ehcache are now supported as Spring Cache options for services implementing caching. Token refresh and application token resolution logic in the Microservice Gateways have been rewritten to be non-blocking, moving cache interactions off of the event loop thread to improve gateway throughput.

New and Promoted Services

Workflow Services 1.0.0 and Audit Services 1.0.0 have been promoted from Beta to GA. Subscription Operation Services 1.0.0 and Billing Services 1.0.0 are introduced as RC1.

Security

The release addresses multiple CVEs across Apache Zookeeper, Netty, and Commons-Lang dependencies, with additional security remediation for the BLC Frontend and OpenAPI specifications. Customers should review the security-related content for these releases at Broadleaf Security using their Broadleaf nexus credentials.

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixes in this release include resolution of a RecordTooLargeException that occurred when changing the status of a large fulfillment (impacting Inventory, Notification, Pricing, and Order Operation services), corrections to refund calculations for add-on items with quantities greater than one, improved cache invalidation for Offers, fixes for Solr indexing saturating REST API request threads, resolution of memory issues caused by compounding RetryScheduler threads, fixes for implicit catalog currency not updating after a parent catalog update, fixes for populating internal cart attributes during creation, and additional refund-related bug fixes in Order Operation Services.

Developer Notes

Developers upgrading to 2.3.0 should review the following items prior to deployment:

Spring Framework has been upgraded to 6.2.11 and Spring Boot to 3.5.6.

The deprecated broadleaf.auth. token .support-refresh- token -rotation property has been removed; standard refresh token flows are now enforced.

.support-refresh- -rotation property has been removed; standard refresh flows are now enforced. Product Characteristics have been refactored into an external collection (breaking change requiring action, with reindexing implications).

Multiple CVEs have been addressed across Apache Zookeeper, Netty, and Commons-Lang dependencies.

The full 2.3.0 release notes are available on Broadleaf Dev Central.

About Broadleaf Commerce

Broadleaf Commerce is committed to advancing commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C commerce challenges. As a leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring highly extensible, customizable, and scalable open technologies, Broadleaf provides an eCommerce platform built on a cloud-native microservices architecture with telecommunications capabilities and TMForum Open API compliance. For more information, visit https://www.broadleafcommerce.com/.

Media Contact

Cassandra Gaston, Broadleaf Commerce, 1 8179043990, [email protected], www.broadleafcommerce.com

SOURCE Broadleaf Commerce