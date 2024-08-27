Broadway Broadband Expands in Central Indiana with OCM Engineering's Fiber Design and Project Management Expertise

"Collaborating with OCM Engineering has been impactful in the broadband expansion efforts," stated Matt Mavrick, Director of IT and Fiber Operations Superintendent at Miami-Cass REMC. Post this

OCM Engineering has been integral in providing engineering solutions for the deployment of Broadway Broadband's network, including the design and implementation of the outside fiber plant, securing necessary permits, and managing the parts of the project to ensure timely and efficient execution. "Collaborating with OCM Engineering has been impactful in the broadband expansion efforts," stated Matt Mavrick, Director of IT and Fiber Operations Superintendent at Miami-Cass REMC. "Their expertise has streamlined our process of building out our fiber network. This project greatly impacts our communities, supporting their economic and social development."

Miami-Cass REMC has secured significant funding through various grants over the past few years. Notably, these efforts include:

Cass County Fiber Ring: A 119-mile, $1.8 million project coordinated through the Cass County Commissioners.

Cass County READI Grant: A 202-mile, $5.2 million project coordinated through the Commissioners.

Carroll County Fiber Ring: A 160-mile, $3.1 million project coordinated through the Carroll County Commissioners.

Miami County Fiber Project: A 23-mile, $620,000 project coordinated through the Miami County Commissioners.

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), which supports 3,391 locations in Indiana, and nearly $5.9 million from the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program to serve 1,359 homes and businesses across several counties.

The Indiana Connectivity Program, totaling $654,678, has supported broadband expansion in underserved areas.

"These projects and grants have significantly improved broadband access in Cass, Miami, Carroll, and White counties, enhancing educational opportunities, boosting local economies, improving telehealth access, and increasing overall quality of life by ensuring residents have reliable internet connectivity," said Schwartz.

"We are proud to support Broadway Broadband in bringing advanced engineering solutions to their network expansion," expressed Andy Purcell, CEO of OCM Engineering. "Our fiber design, permitting, and project management services are essential in helping Broadway Broadband scale its network deployment and go-to-market fiber services, overcoming the challenges of digital exclusion. We enable Broadway Broadband to build a more connected and inclusive future together."

About Broadway Broadband

Broadway Broadband, powered by Miami-Cass REMC, is dedicated to providing high-speed fiber internet services to rural and underserved communities in Central Indiana. By leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships, Broadway Broadband aims to bridge the digital divide and enhance the quality of life for its customers. For more information, please visit www.broadwaybroadband.net

About OCM Engineering

Founded on a bedrock of core values, including safety, integrity, and quality, OCM has been a trusted leader in engineering solutions for over 25 years. OCM offers a comprehensive range of services, including joint use agreements, permitting, distribution engineering, utility pole data collection, outside plant engineering, GIS records updates, and relocations. At OCM, we pride ourselves on delivering tailored solutions that exceed expectations and bring visions to life. For more information, please visit www.ocmgroups.com.

Media Contact

Connor Purcell, OCM Engineering, 1 (317) 644-0949, [email protected] , www.ocmgroups.com

