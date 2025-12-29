Broadway Stars Coming to South Florida: The DPJCC Overlap Presents Speaking Up in Every Key Featuring Broadway's Seth Rudetsky with Lillias White & Arielle Jacobs

We are thrilled to welcome Seth, Lillias, and Arielle to South Florida to share with our community how their theater and advocacy work intertwine. They have used their passions for the arts to encourage solidarity in the face of intolerance, and these lessons will be valuable to all in attendance. Post this

Seth Rudetsky is a versatile American entertainer known as the afternoon deejay for SiriusXM "On Broadway," as well as a Broadway pianist, conductor, actor and a three-time Emmy-nominated comedy writer alongside his co-writers. He frequently engages in activism, including leading LGBTQ+, foster care, animal rescue, immigration and Jewish events. In fall of 2023, he founded The Jewish Broadway Alliance, a coalition to support Jewish artists through community, education and advocacy.

"I'm so excited to do what I love most: tell fun inside Broward stories, perform classic showtunes by Jewish writers, and showcase the phenomenal singing of two of my favorite Broadway stars, Arielle Jacobs and Lillias White," said Seth Rudetsky.

Lillias White is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer, celebrated for her powerful performances in Broadway musicals, including How To Succeed, The Life and Hadestown as well as belting one of the muses in the Disney film Hercules. A passionate advocate for racial equity and arts education, she's done countless benefits for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund (including starring in Rudetsky's concert of DREAMGIRLS which raised $1,000,000 for the Fund) and in 2020, she co-founded Black Theatre United which promotes inclusion and systemic change in the industry.

Arielle Jacobs is a celebrated Broadway actress and singer, best known for starring as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, Nina in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights, and originating the role of Imelda Marcos in Broadway's Here Lies Love. A proud Filipino Jewish American, she is admired for her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, advocacy, and entrepreneurial work empowering young girls and rescue animals. She is the founder of The Girls' Camaraderie Project, a nonprofit that brings together female artists to lead workshops for girls ages 10–13, focusing on collaboration, empathy, and trust as well "The Broadway Pup", which sells punny Broadway-themed pet bandanas & donates 100% of profits to animal rescue charities.

Speaking Up in Every Key is part of The Overlap's 2026 season of programs. The Overlap uses the arts, open dialogue, shared learning, and interfaith experiences to bridge communities and build empathy for one another.

"We are thrilled to welcome Seth, Lillias, and Arielle to South Florida to share with our community how their theater and advocacy work intertwine," said Ali Shrago-Spechler, the Director of the George Gottlieb Institute. "They have used their passions for the arts to encourage solidarity in the face of intolerance, and these lessons will be valuable to all in attendance."

Tickets are available at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/70440141/broadways-seth-rudetsky-with-lillias-white-arielle-jacobs-dpjcc-miramar-miramar-cultural-center. Complimentary tickets are available for students and student groups. For more information on ticket pricing, please contact Nancy Cohen: [email protected].

About The Overlap

The Overlap is a cultural arts and community-building initiative of the David Posnack JCC. Through performances, conversations, interfaith programs, culinary events and Holocaust education, The Overlap brings people from diverse backgrounds together to bridge communities and build empathy across Broward and beyond. The program is generously funded by the Sam Berman Charitable Foundation and presented in collaboration with the David Posnack JCC's George Gottlieb Institute and the Jewish Federation of Broward County. The Overlap reminds us that the differences that divide us are far smaller than the common ground we share.

About the David Posnack JCC

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) is located in the heart of southwest Broward County. Its mission: Enriching lives by connecting people through cultural, educational, social, recreational, and wellness programs in an environment of fun, friendship, and unity. The "J" is open to all and proudly guided by Jewish values. From infant to senior year-round, the "J" is a place that offers endless possibilities for you and your family to grow. It serves all residents of the community, regardless of faith, race, age or ability.

The DPJCC is a 501(c)(3) rated by Candid and Charity Navigator.

Media Contact

Jonah Warren, David Posnack JCC, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://www.dpjcc.org/

SOURCE David Posnack JCC