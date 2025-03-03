Broadway Stars To Celebrate Family at Benefit for NYC Nonprofit Spence-Chapin Stars unite for a worthy cause

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broadway performers will hit the stage at 54 Below on April 3rd, 2025 to celebrate family and benefit NYC nonprofit Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children, a leader in adoption and family services for over a century. This extraordinary evening will bring together a star-studded lineup of Broadway talent including Carlos Encinias, Matt Gibson, Liz McCartney, Judy McLane, Blake Stadnik, and Anne Tolpegin, as well as special performances by the event's Committee Members, all Broadway artists and proud members of the Spence-Chapin community, including David Beach, Raymond J. Lee, and Gerard Salvador, with musical direction by Eric Fotre Leach.

"This event unites Broadway's finest to celebrate the universal themes of love, family, and belonging, values that have been at the heart of Spence-Chapin's mission for over a century," said Kate Trambitskaya, CEO at Spence-Chapin. "It's not just a night of music – it's a meaningful opportunity to support families and children in need, ensuring that everyone has the chance to grow up in a loving, supportive home."

For over a century, Spence-Chapin has been a leader in adoption services, advocating for women and children and providing compassionate support for families. This Broadway Benefit directly supports Spence-Chapin's comprehensive services, enabling it to continue supporting vulnerable children, growing families through adoption, and providing all those connected to adoption with lifelong support.

List of Performers:

Carlos Encinias (Les Misérables, Good Vibrations, How to Dance in Ohio , Mamma Mia!)

(Les Misérables, Good Vibrations, How to Dance in , Mamma Mia!) Liz McCartney (Funny Girl, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables)

(Funny Girl, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!, Kiss of The Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, Chess)

(Mamma Mia!, Kiss of The Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, Chess) Blake Stadnik (This Is Us, Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Newsies)

(This Is Us, Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Newsies) Anne Tolpegin (A Tale of Two Cities, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots)

(A Tale of Two Cities, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots) Matt Gibson (Gypsy, Annie, Empire, My Favorite Things: R&H 80th Anniversary Concert)

(Gypsy, Annie, Empire, My Favorite Things: R&H 80th Anniversary Concert) …And More!

Spence-Chapin is honored to have the support of Broadway professionals and dedicated community members:

David Beach (Mamma Mia!, It's Only a Play, Something Rotten!, Fish in the Dark)

(Mamma Mia!, It's Only a Play, Something Rotten!, Fish in the Dark) Eric Fotre Leach (Event Musical Director, Come From Away, Flashdance: The Musical)

Raymond Lee ( Tammy Faye , Mamma Mia!, Sweeney Todd, Aladdin)

, Mamma Mia!, Sweeney Todd, Aladdin) Gerard Salvador (Mamma Mia!, TV Series Fabby Knows Best, CityKids)

Sponsorship and Playbill advertising opportunities are also available. For inquiries, please contact Toni Schweizer, Events Manager, at [email protected].

Join us for an unforgettable night of Broadway magic, celebrating family, community, and the continued legacy of Spence-Chapin's support for children, women, and families.

For tickets and event details, visit: https://give.spence-chapin.org/Broadway-Benefit-2025

Media Contact

Christine Pohl, Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children, 1 212-360-0285, [email protected], https://spence-chapin.org/

SOURCE Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children