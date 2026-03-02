Broadway Stars Unite to Support NYC Nonprofit Spence-Chapin and Celebrate Family

Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children, with host Andrew Chappelle, will throw its annual star-studded Broadway Benefit, an inspiring evening of live Broadway performances celebrating the importance of family in the life of a child. The event raises funds and awareness to support Spence-Chapin's adoption and family services programs, which for more than 115 years have helped children find lifelong connections and permanent families across New York.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconic Broadway artists are set to come together on March 26, 2026 at Chelsea Table and Stage in support of NYC nonprofit Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children for their Broadway Benefit. This unforgettable evening will celebrate the power of family while raising vital funds to support Spence-Chapin's adoption, counseling, and global child welfare programs, which have transformed the lives of children and families for more than 115 years.

Following a successful inaugural theater benefit in 2025, this year's event is titled A Song for Every Family and will be hosted by Andrew Chappelle (known for his roles in Hamilton, & Juliet, and Mamma Mia!), and features an exciting lineup of fan-favorite performers and new faces, including Tony Award-winner Nikki James (known for originating lead roles in The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables, and Suffs), Ginna Claire Mason (recognized for her years-long performance as Glinda in Wicked), and Javier Muñoz (known for original roles in Hamilton and In The Heights). The event welcomes back acclaimed performer Judy McLane (with a long Broadway history in shows such as Mamma Mia!, Kiss of The Spider Woman, and Chess), along with event committee members and Broadway performers: Raymond J. Lee (Tammy Faye, Mamma Mia!, Sweeney Todd, Aladdin); David Beach (original companies for Mamma Mia!, Urinetown and Moon Over Buffalo); Gerard Salvador (Mamma Mia!); and Eric Fotre Leach (Come From Away, Flashdance, and Elf) as Musical Director and accompanist. Held in the intimate setting of Chelsea Table and Stage, the evening offers guests an up-close experience with some of Broadway's most celebrated talent.

"This year's Broadway Benefit theme, A Song For Every Family, is inspired by our mission, which seeks to bring the love of family to every child, and to support all families throughout their lifelong journeys," said Kate Trambitskaya, CEO at Spence-Chapin.

Proceeds from the Broadway Benefit directly support domestic and international programs that serve thousands of children and families each year, as well as lifelong counseling and community building services. The event will spotlight several of these programs, including their special and impactful Granny Program, which pairs children living in orphanages with dedicated caregivers who provide daily, one-on-one connection and care while they await their forever families.

"This evening brings together Broadway talent and a community of passionate supporters who believe every child deserves love and the stability of family. The generosity of our guests and sponsors makes it possible for Spence-Chapin to continue providing essential family support and adoption services," stated Spence-Chapin Chief Development Officer, Marta Goldman. "We cannot wait to share this special night with everyone."

Join us for an inspiring night of Broadway performances that celebrate what family means to each of us while supporting programs that bring families together and provide care to children around the world.

For tickets and event details, visit: https://spence-chapin.org/broadway/.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for corporate and individual partners seeking to make a meaningful community impact. For inquiries, please contact Toni Schweizer, Events Manager, at [email protected].

