Brockbank Consulting™ Unveils ZBlitz: A CRM Accelerator Program Tailored for Revenue Growth

Brockbank Consulting™ Announces ZBlitz: Enhancing CRM Strategies for U.S. CEOs

OREM, Utah, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brockbank Consulting™ is excited to introduce ZBlitz, a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) accelerator program designed to meet the growing demand for effective CRM utilization among US CEOs. A recent study reveals that 37% of US-based CEOs are seeking comprehensive funnel visualization reports from their marketing teams—a need that Brockbank Consulting™ is now poised to fulfill.

Unlike typical consultancy services that focus solely on the technical capabilities of CRM systems, Brockbank Consulting™ emphasizes what a CRM system should accomplish for a business. Drew Brockbank, founder and certified Zoho Consultant and Partner at Brockbank Consulting™, emphasizes that most consultants focus on the technical aspects of system building, often missing the vital marketing and sales perspectives needed for success, his firm successfully closes this gap by creating CRM solutions that are technically robust and business-oriented, helping clients steer clear of common implementation failures.

This approach is particularly relevant as 52% of US-based CEOs express a desire for marketing efforts to drive revenue growth. Without accurate reporting, businesses are essentially attempting to drive revenue in the dark. Brockbank Consulting™ addresses this challenge by offering systems and reports that enable clients to track revenue production down to specific keywords and content, providing a clear picture of marketing effectiveness.

Drew highlights that genuine Zoho expertise is rare, distinguishing himself through a unique combination of technical skills and profound insight into business applications, and expresses his dedication to transforming how businesses leverage CRM systems for real revenue growth.

For businesses looking to leverage the full potential of their CRM systems and drive significant revenue growth, Brockbank Consulting™ offers a free consultation. Interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.drewbrockbank.com/ to learn more about how ZBlitz and other tailored CRM solutions can transform their marketing and sales strategies.

To discover the latest insights and strategies in Zoho development and training, follow Drew Brockbank on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@drewbrockbank and explore further research on CRM's impact on marketing at https://www.marketingcharts.com/business-of-marketing-232073.

About Brockbank Consulting™:

Brockbank Consulting™ provides a comprehensive suite of Zoho services designed to enhance business operations. This includes custom Zoho integration for streamlined processes, tailored customization to address specific business requirements, automated solutions for greater efficiency, and detailed reports for better decision-making. Additionally, the firm offers premium Zoho training to ensure team proficiency and access to premium templates for swift deployment, making it a one-stop solution for all Zoho-related needs.

About Drew Brockbank:

Drew Brockbank, a standout certified Zoho Consultant and Partner boasts remarkable expertise in Zoho development and training, with over 112 instances built and $1.1M in client revenue managed. His background includes significantly boosting client revenue by 113% at the award-winning agency 97thFloor, demonstrating unparalleled technical and business acumen in Zoho systems that set him apart in the field.

Media Contact

Drew Brockbank, Brockbank Agency LLC, 4252896045, [email protected], https://drewbrockbank.com/

SOURCE Brockbank Agency LLC