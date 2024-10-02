Broco Rankin Acquires Ready Welder Corporation: Innovating the Original "Weld in the Wild" Tool for the Next Generation

Broco Rankin is proud to announce its acquisition of Ready Welder Corporation, revolutionizing the way users approach welding in remote and rugged environments. Powered by two 12-volt batteries, this innovative tool allows users to weld anywhere, without the need for an electrical outlet—a concept that pioneered the "Weld in the Wild" category.
ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broco Rankin is proud to announce its acquisition of Ready Welder Corporation, the industry's original "off-the-grid" welding tool. Since its inception in 1997, ReadyWelder™ has been the standard-bearer in mobile welding technology, revolutionizing the way users approach welding in remote and rugged environments. Powered by two 12-volt batteries, this innovative tool allows users to weld anywhere, without the need for an electrical outlet—a concept that pioneered the "Weld in the Wild" category.
Broco Rankin, known for its world-class exothermic cutting equipment and tactical breaching equipment for the military, has long served customers operating in remote, challenging conditions. The acquisition of ReadyWelder™ is a natural extension of Broco Rankin's product line, as many of its users—ranging from military personnel to industrial workers—have depended on ReadyWelder™ for decades. The product has also earned a reputation as a reliable, portable welding solution in industries like off-road maintenance, rescue operations, farming, maritime, oil and gas, and military field repairs.
"We are excited to bring ReadyWelder™ into the Broco Rankin family," said Sterling Peloso, CEO at Broco Rankin. "For over two decades, Ready Welder has set the industry standard for mobile welding, and its legacy perfectly aligns with our mission of providing durable, high-performance tools for those working in unusual environments. ReadyWelder™ is a perfect fit for our portfolio, and we look forward to continuing its tradition of excellence while enhancing its capabilities."
With the acquisition, Broco Rankin has already made significant improvements to Ready Welder's award-winning design, ensuring the tool remains the top choice for professionals working off the grid. As the original "Weld in the Wild" solution, Ready Welder's versatility and portability continue to make it a go-to tool for military applications, industrial maintenance, and remote repairs.Broco Rankin is committed to advancing the ReadyWelder's legacy, ensuring it remains the most trusted name for mobile welding in the field.
To celebrate the Broco Rankin launch of the new ReadyWelder™, we are offering an introductory sale until October 31st. Visit www.ReadyWelder.com for more information.
About Broco Rankin:
Broco Rankin is a leading provider of cutting-edge industrial and military-grade tools. With decades of experience in supplying tools for challenging environments, Broco Rankin offers innovative solutions to clients worldwide. By acquiring ReadyWelder™, Broco Rankin continues its mission "to protect and strengthen the world with our exceptional welding, cutting and breaching solutions".
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sterling Peloso - CEO
909-483-3222
[email protected]
www.broco-rankin.com www.readywelder.com
Media Contact
Sterling Peloso, Broco Rankin, 1 909-483-3222, [email protected], https://www.broco-rankin.com/
SOURCE Broco Rankin
Share this article