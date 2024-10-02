Broco Rankin Acquires Ready Welder Corporation: Innovating the Original "Weld in the Wild" Tool for the Next Generation

As the original "Weld in the Wild" solution, Ready Welder's versatility and portability continue to make it a go-to tool for military applications, industrial maintenance, and remote repairs. Post this

"We are excited to bring ReadyWelder™ into the Broco Rankin family," said Sterling Peloso, CEO at Broco Rankin. "For over two decades, Ready Welder has set the industry standard for mobile welding, and its legacy perfectly aligns with our mission of providing durable, high-performance tools for those working in unusual environments. ReadyWelder™ is a perfect fit for our portfolio, and we look forward to continuing its tradition of excellence while enhancing its capabilities."

With the acquisition, Broco Rankin has already made significant improvements to Ready Welder's award-winning design, ensuring the tool remains the top choice for professionals working off the grid. As the original "Weld in the Wild" solution, Ready Welder's versatility and portability continue to make it a go-to tool for military applications, industrial maintenance, and remote repairs.Broco Rankin is committed to advancing the ReadyWelder's legacy, ensuring it remains the most trusted name for mobile welding in the field.

To celebrate the Broco Rankin launch of the new ReadyWelder™, we are offering an introductory sale until October 31st. Visit www.ReadyWelder.com for more information.

About Broco Rankin:

Broco Rankin is a leading provider of cutting-edge industrial and military-grade tools. With decades of experience in supplying tools for challenging environments, Broco Rankin offers innovative solutions to clients worldwide. By acquiring ReadyWelder™, Broco Rankin continues its mission "to protect and strengthen the world with our exceptional welding, cutting and breaching solutions".

