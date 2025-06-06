Broco Underwater Launches Industry-Leading Training & Consulting Services for Underwater Cutting and Welding

This service is designed to provide comprehensive certification, procedure qualification, and expert consulting services for construction, maintenance, and government agencies engaged in underwater infrastructure projects.

Setting the Standard in Certification and Compliance for Infrastructure and Marine Operations

ONTARIO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broco Underwater, the globally recognized leader in underwater cutting and welding technology, proudly announces the launch of its new Training and Consulting Division. This service is designed to provide comprehensive certification, procedure qualification, and expert consulting services for construction, maintenance, and government agencies engaged in underwater infrastructure projects.