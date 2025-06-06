Broco Underwater Launches Industry-Leading Training & Consulting Services for Underwater Cutting and Welding

This service is designed to provide comprehensive certification, procedure qualification, and expert consulting services for construction, maintenance, and government agencies engaged in underwater infrastructure projects.
ONTARIO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broco Underwater, the globally recognized leader in underwater cutting and welding technology, proudly announces the launch of its new Training and Consulting Division. This service is designed to provide comprehensive certification, procedure qualification, and expert consulting services for construction, maintenance, and government agencies engaged in underwater infrastructure projects.
For decades, Broco has been synonymous with innovation and reliability in underwater operations. Its exothermic cutting systems and SofTouch welding electrodes are widely regarded as the industry standard, trusted by commercial divers, military units, and offshore professionals worldwide.
The new division of Underwater Consulting Services offered by Broco Underwater consist of:
- Welder Qualification to AWS D3.6 Class B Underwater Welds: Providing surface dry training, underwater technique practice, and materials testing to ensure divers meet stringent standards.
- Procedure Qualification to ABS and USCG Survey Requirements: Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards for the fabrication, repair, or maintenance of vessels and offshore structures.
- Third-Party Consulting: Offering expert advice and independent oversight for projects in nearshore and offshore environments, including quality assurance and project management support.
"Broco has always set the benchmark in underwater cutting and welding," said Sterling Peloso, CEO of Broco Rankin. "With the launch of our Training and Consulting Division, we're extending our expertise to ensure that professionals not only use the best tools but also adhere to the highest standards of safety and efficiency."
The services are tailored for:
- Construction and Maintenance Companies: Seeking to certify their teams for underwater operations.
- Government Agencies: Overseeing infrastructure projects requiring compliance with maritime standards.
- Contractors: Aiming to win bids that necessitate certified underwater welding and cutting capabilities.
Program Director Gary Jones added, "Our training is designed to do more than just certify—it's about transforming newly minted CWIs from novices into true professionals with hands-on underwater welding experience"
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.brocounderwater.com.
