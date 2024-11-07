BroCoTec Named to Inc. Business Media's Vet100 List of Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses

BroCoTec is proud to announce its recognition in the 2024 Vet100 list, honoring the fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in the United States. This prestigious ranking, a collaboration between Inc. Business Media and Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, highlights the significant contributions of veteran entrepreneurs to the economy. CEO Nathaniel Kemberling emphasized the achievement as a reflection of the team's dedication and resilience. BroCoTec will be recognized at the Vet100 Dinner & Awards Ceremony during the Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, TX. For more information, visit www.brocotec.com.
HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BroCoTec is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Vet100 list, which honors the top 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses across the United States. This prestigious ranking, created by Inc. Business Media in partnership with Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), showcases high-performing companies founded by U.S. military veterans. The Vet100 list is based on the renowned Inc. 5000 list, widely recognized as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success.
"We are proud to partner with the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families in recognizing these outstanding veteran leaders and the significant contributions they make to our economy and communities. Their success stories inspire us all and reaffirm the vital role veterans play in shaping the future of business in America," said Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief.
"Veteran entrepreneurs apply leadership and management skills learned from their military service to fuel their business growth and benefit local communities," said Dr. Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and Founder and Executive Director of the D'Aniello IVMF. "These business owners are a critical component of the small business landscape, and we're excited to see IVMF program graduates recognized by Inc. Business Media, particularly those who are enjoying recurring placement on the Vet100 list. We appreciate Inc.'s ongoing commitment to highlighting these success stories. We all take pride in moments like these and we're grateful for the continued partnership with Inc. Business Media."
BroCoTec, led by CEO Nathaniel Kemberling, has achieved rapid growth by providing innovative managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions tailored to business needs. As a veteran-owned company, BroCoTec blends military precision and discipline with cutting-edge technology to deliver robust services that empower clients across various industries. This recognition on the Vet100 list is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community service.
"We're thrilled to be part of this elite group of veteran-owned businesses," said Nathaniel Kemberling, CEO of BroCoTec. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's dedication and resilience, and we're excited to continue expanding our impact."
Vet100 honorees will be celebrated at the Vet100 Dinner & Awards Ceremony during IVMF's Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, TX, an annual event dedicated to supporting veteran business owners and entrepreneurs.
For more information on the Vet100 list, visit https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/vet100/.
About BroCoTec
BroCoTec is a Houston-based managed service provider specializing in IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions designed to support the needs of modern businesses. Co-founded by Marine Corps veteran Nathaniel Kemberling, BroCoTec brings a disciplined approach to technology and security, helping clients navigate today's complex IT landscape with confidence. For more information, visit www.brocotec.com.
About Inc. and the Vet100 List
Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurial leaders, providing a robust resource of news, events, and analysis across platforms. Its Inc. 5000 list has ranked the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. since 1982, helping business owners gain recognition and build connections within an exclusive community of innovators. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families
The D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University offers career training and entrepreneurship programs for veterans, service members, and their families. IVMF supports over 208,000 individuals, providing crucial resources for successful career transitions and business ventures. To learn more, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow IVMF on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
