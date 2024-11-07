BroCoTec Named to Inc. Business Media's Vet100 List of Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses

"Being part of the Vet100 is a tremendous honor for us. This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's dedication and resilience, and we're excited to continue expanding our impact." — Nathaniel Kemberling, CEO of BroCoTec Post this

"Veteran entrepreneurs apply leadership and management skills learned from their military service to fuel their business growth and benefit local communities," said Dr. Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and Founder and Executive Director of the D'Aniello IVMF. "These business owners are a critical component of the small business landscape, and we're excited to see IVMF program graduates recognized by Inc. Business Media, particularly those who are enjoying recurring placement on the Vet100 list. We appreciate Inc.'s ongoing commitment to highlighting these success stories. We all take pride in moments like these and we're grateful for the continued partnership with Inc. Business Media."

BroCoTec, led by CEO Nathaniel Kemberling, has achieved rapid growth by providing innovative managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions tailored to business needs. As a veteran-owned company, BroCoTec blends military precision and discipline with cutting-edge technology to deliver robust services that empower clients across various industries. This recognition on the Vet100 list is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community service.

"We're thrilled to be part of this elite group of veteran-owned businesses," said Nathaniel Kemberling, CEO of BroCoTec. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's dedication and resilience, and we're excited to continue expanding our impact."

Vet100 honorees will be celebrated at the Vet100 Dinner & Awards Ceremony during IVMF's Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, TX, an annual event dedicated to supporting veteran business owners and entrepreneurs.

For more information on the Vet100 list, visit https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/vet100/.

Contact:

Marnee Espinoza

Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

www.brocotec.com

About BroCoTec

BroCoTec is a Houston-based managed service provider specializing in IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions designed to support the needs of modern businesses. Co-founded by Marine Corps veteran Nathaniel Kemberling, BroCoTec brings a disciplined approach to technology and security, helping clients navigate today's complex IT landscape with confidence. For more information, visit www.brocotec.com.

About Inc. and the Vet100 List

Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurial leaders, providing a robust resource of news, events, and analysis across platforms. Its Inc. 5000 list has ranked the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. since 1982, helping business owners gain recognition and build connections within an exclusive community of innovators. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

The D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University offers career training and entrepreneurship programs for veterans, service members, and their families. IVMF supports over 208,000 individuals, providing crucial resources for successful career transitions and business ventures. To learn more, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow IVMF on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Marnee Espinoza, BroCoTec, 1 832-536-9014, [email protected], www.brocotec.com

