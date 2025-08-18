BroCoTec Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Second Consecutive Year

BroCoTec, a Houston-based managed IT services and cybersecurity provider, has earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 2,209 nationally with 194% three-year growth. The company also placed No. 247 in Texas, No. 177 in IT Services, and No. 16 in Texas & IT Services. This recognition follows a year of key milestones, including attending the ALA National Conference in Nashville, forming a strategic partnership with Turing AI Camera Systems to deliver advanced security solutions for maritime and office environments, and preparing to showcase capabilities at the International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans. CEO Nathaniel Kemberling credits the achievement to the dedication of the BroCoTec team, the trust of its clients, and a commitment to innovation that will continue driving the company's growth and service excellence.
HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BroCoTec, a Houston-based leader in managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row, ranking No. 2,209 nationally. The company also placed No. 247 in Texas, No. 177 in IT Services, and No. 16 in Texas & IT Services. This recognition reflects BroCoTec's impressive 194% three-year growth, following its debut at No. 690 in 2024.
BroCoTec's continued success is fueled by its dedication to delivering secure, scalable technology solutions and proactive cybersecurity services for businesses across legal, maritime, manufacturing, and other industries. Over the past year, the company has achieved several milestones that have strengthened its market position and enhanced client value, including:
- Attended the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) National Conference in Nashville to connect with legal industry leaders and share cybersecurity best practices.
- Formed a strategic partnership with Turing AI to deliver advanced AI-driven security solutions for maritime vessels and office environments.
- Preparing to exhibit at the International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans, showcasing IT and cybersecurity solutions for the maritime industry.
"Making the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year is a direct reflection of our team's dedication, our clients' trust, and our shared commitment to innovation and service," said Nathaniel Kemberling, CEO of BroCoTec. "We are grateful for our incredible team and loyal clients who have helped us reach this milestone. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue expanding our capabilities, strengthening our partnerships, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that keep our clients secure and competitive in an ever-changing digital landscape."
The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful independent businesses in America, highlighting companies that have achieved significant revenue growth over three years while navigating economic challenges. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia.
BroCoTec is a Houston-based Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity firm specializing in secure, scalable technology solutions for businesses in legal, maritime, manufacturing, and other industries. With a focus on proactive cybersecurity measures, responsive support, and strategic IT planning, BroCoTec helps clients safeguard operations, protect sensitive data, and achieve sustainable growth.
The Inc. 5000 list is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies recognized are celebrated for their entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and contributions to the U.S. economy.
