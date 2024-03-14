Brod & Taylor Baking Shell and Bread Steel Combo Transforms Bread Baking At Home

Brod & Taylor, a leader in innovative kitchen appliances, will showcase several items at this month's International Housewares Show in Chicago, including a duo of bread baking products designed to simplify and optimize the baking process.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brod & Taylor, a leader in innovative kitchen appliances, will showcase several items at this month's International Housewares Show in Chicago, including a duo of bread baking products designed to simplify and optimize the baking process. Lightweight and easy to handle, Brod & Taylor's groundbreaking Baking Shell offers the same results as traditional, heavy, pre-heated cast iron vessels, without the weight, wait, or hassle. Sold separately, the company's popular Bread Steel is thinner than a pizza stone but thicker than a baking sheet, optimized specifically for bread baking.

Maurizio Leo, recipient of the 2023 James Beard Foundation Book Award for Bread, was instantly taken by the simplicity and ease-of-use of the Baking Shell. "Once you use the Baking Shell," Maurizio comments, "it's hard to go back to using any other method. The Baking Shell is designed so that heat can pass through it, but at the same time it traps the steam escaping from the dough to create a humid environment to bake great bread. All of that is achieved with a lightweight shell that doesn't have to be preheated in the oven."

Launched late last year, critics are predicting both products will become bread baking must-haves. The Baking shell is a semi-finalist in the International Housewares Show's Global Innovation Awards in the Bakeware category and will be on display in the Global Innovation Awards showcase as well as in the prestigious Media First Look display and in the show's New Product Showcase.

Key Features of the Baking Shell:

Effective: Innovative construction allows heat to pass through the Baking Shell while steam is trapped, the ideal scenario for a classic sourdough rise and crackling crust.

Light weight: Weighing in at just over a pound (500g), the Baking Shell is easy to handle with just one hand and much lighter than the cast iron vessels many bakers use to bake bread.

Safe: The potential for burns resulting from removing a 20lb. cast iron vessel from a 500F are drastically minimized with the 1lb. Baking Shell.

Fast: Due to its low weight, the Baking shell heats rapidly in a hot oven, eliminating the need for preheating.

Easy of use: Bakers can slide their bread dough onto any flat surface (such as the Brod & Taylor Baking Steel) and place the Baking Shell over it with a single, bare hand.

Key Features of the Bread Steel:

Perfectly Weighted: Pizza stones are intentionally heavy to retain heat but their thickness can result in burnt bottoms when used for bread making. Cookie sheets are thinner, but can't take bread baking temps without warping. The optimized thickness of the stainless steel Bread Steel is designed specifically for bread baking.

Light Weight: Handle the Bread Steel easily with one hand.

No Need to Pre-heat: The lightweight Bread Steel preheats with the oven, when the oven is ready, so is the steel!

Pre-Seasoned: The Bread Steel comes pre-seasoned with flax oil and is ready to use out of the box.

Significance on the Market:

Bread baking enjoyed a resurgence during the pandemic and maintains its renewed popularity today. However heavy, cumbersome, make-shift supplies often turn what should be a relaxing, enjoyable process into a stressful event. Together, the Brod & Taylor Baking Shell and Bread Steel create an optimal, manageable baking environment that ensures perfect loaves every time. The ease and success offered by this product combo ensures existing bakers continue to bake and opens the door to new bread bakers who may have been intimidated by the baking process.

Availability:

Sold separately, the Baking Shell and Bread Steel each retail for a suggested price of $99 and are available to purchase now on the Brod & Taylor website, at leading nationwide specialty retailers including King Arthur Baking Company, and on Amazon.

About Brod & Taylor:

Brod & Taylor was founded on a passion for making wholesome food from scratch. Our products and recipes aim to transform this often-challenging process into a simple pleasure. We create products that blend innovative design with simplicity and affordability. Our first product, the Folding Proofer, was a novel home-made gift from Brod & Taylor's founder, Michael Taylor, to his elderly mother-in-law. She needed a reliable way to rise bread in her small – often cold – South Dakota kitchen. And, of course, it had to fold for easy storage. From the early days of "What the heck is that?" the Folding Proofer is now beloved by countless bakers who sing its praises. But we didn't stop there.

Lots of companies talk about innovation. We deliver it: The ground-breaking Baking Shell, the instant fan favorite Sourdough Home, the revolutionary Sahara Folding Dehydrator, radical industry-changing knife sharpeners, a folding dough sheeter, and now a new line of coffee and tea products. We create and deliver products never seen before. From a small town in the heart of the Berkshires in Northwestern Massachusetts, Brod & Taylor thinks big.

For more information, please visit http://www.brodandtaylor.com or follow brodandtaylor on Instagram and Facebook.

