Brod & Taylor Coffee & Tea Essentials for the Perfect Cup of Tea at Home

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brod & Taylor, a leader in innovative kitchen appliances, is extending their modern takes and uncompromising quality to include gourmet coffee and tea essentials designed to make it less intimidating - and less expensive - to brew a professional cup of coffee or tea at home. The company will showcase a full line of products at this month's International Housewares Show in Chicago, ranging from a Pour Over Coffee Dripper, Double-Wall French Press, Precision Kitchen & Coffee Scale with Timer, Spice & Coffee Grinder to an Electric Water Kettle, Mesh Tea Infuser Basket, Double-Wall Insulated Latte and Espresso Glasses and Mugs, and more.

Says Brod & Taylor resident baker, Erin Merrigan, "Making good coffee and tea at home shouldn't be intimidating—or expensive. Equipped with the right supplies and understanding of a few simple steps, you'll be on your way to brewing a hot beverage like a professional. Our carefully curated collection of coffee and tea essentials provides everything required to achieve that perfect brew, every time, right in your own kitchen."

Coffee & Tea Essentials from Brod & Taylor:

French Press/Double-Wall Carafe - MSRP $49.99

This traditional french press with a modern, double-wall construction features a precision double-screen filter and an ergonomic simulated wood grain handle. Doubles as a hot-cold 34oz. carafe with included lid.

Electric Water Kettle - MSRP $89.00

A powerful, precise, and simple electric kettle featuring degree-by-degree temperature control for the perfect daily brew, whether that's a pour-over, French Press, steeped tea, or other hot beverage.

Pour Over Coffee Dripper - MSRP $25.00

There's nothing quite like it! This cutting edge design combines the uncompromising quality of 304 stainless steel with an insulated, non-slip outer shell and features a precision hold pattern for perfect extraction and a tapered bottom surface that anchors to every mug.

Mesh Tea Infuser Basket - MSRP $12.95

Crafted with polished stainless steel and precision micro-holes for a quality and efficient way to steep any loose tea. Fits most mugs and teacups with enough space for tea to expand, circulate, and steep effectively.

Double-Wall Glassware - MSRP $17.95-34.95

Thick, hand-blown borosilicate glass provides a sturdy, crystal clear construction that's both temperature- and scratch-resistant (-30C to 530C). Choose from a 10oz. Glass Mug, 12oz. Tumbler, 20oz. Espresso Glass, or 7.5oz. Latte Glass.

Spice & Coffee Grinder - MSRP $24.95

This fast and quiet stainless steel grinder with sharpened blades and a specialized motor enables coffee drinkers to change coarseness with grind time and features a removable, dishwasher-safe cup and spill-proof cap.

Precision Kitchen & Coffee Scale - MSRP $24.96

Measure the perfect pour with this ultra-responsive coffee scale with raised weighing platform offering 1.1-gram accuracy for split-second precision up to 3kg, extra-bright contract SCD screen with timer functionality for pour-over coffee, and more. Available in black and white.

Significance on the Market:

With much of the country working from home at least some of the time, making a good cup of coffee or tea at home is more important than ever. However, the process can be intimidating - and expensive! Brod & Taylor's carefully curated collection of coffee and tea essentials provides everything brewers need to easily make the perfect cup from home without breaking the bank.

Availability:

Brod & Taylor's full line of coffee and tea essentials is available now on their website and on Amazon.com.

About Brod & Taylor:

Brod & Taylor was founded on a passion for making wholesome food from scratch. Our products and recipes aim to transform this often-challenging process into a simple pleasure. We create products that blend innovative design with simplicity and affordability. Our first product, the Folding Proofer, was a novel home-made gift from Brod & Taylor's founder, Michael Taylor, to his elderly mother-in-law. She needed a reliable way to rise bread in her small – often cold – South Dakota kitchen. And, of course, it had to fold for easy storage. From the early days of "What the heck is that?" the Folding Proofer is now beloved by countless bakers who sing its praises. But we didn't stop there.

Lots of companies talk about innovation. We deliver it: The ground-breaking Baking Shell, the instant fan favorite Sourdough Home, the revolutionary Sahara Folding Dehydrator, radical industry-changing knife sharpeners, a folding dough sheeter, and now a new line of coffee and tea products. We create and deliver products never seen before. From a small town in the heart of the Berkshires in Northwestern Massachusetts, Brod & Taylor thinks big.

For more information, please visit http://www.brodandtaylor.com or follow brodandtaylor on Instagram and Facebook.

