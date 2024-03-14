Brod & Taylor Puts Perfect Sourdough Within Every Baker's Reach

Brod & Taylor, a leader in innovative kitchen appliances, will showcase several products at this month's International Housewares Show in Chicago, including their first-in-kind Sourdough Home.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brod & Taylor, a leader in innovative kitchen appliances, will showcase several products at this month's International Housewares Show in Chicago, including their first-in-kind Sourdough Home. A revolution in bread baking, the Sourdough Home is a plug-in device that heats and cools a sourdough starter to maintain a precise and consistent temperature throughout the fermentation process. This constant temperature ensures a successful starter, enables bakers to control the starter feeding schedule, and allows for experimentation with bread rise, texture, flavor, and aroma.

"One of the great things about the Sourdough Home is that it allows you to effortlessly dial in the temperature that you want to keep your starter at," says Maurizio Leo, recipient of the 2023 James Beard Foundation Book Award for Bread. "Because the Sourdough Home not only heats but also cools, you can set the temperature to feed your starter once a day, every other day, or even once a week. It gives you the flexibility to maintain your sourdough starter on your schedule."

Launched late last year, the Sourdough Home has risen to critical and consumer acclaim. The product was selected to be included in the International Housewares Show's prestigious Media First Look display and will be highlighted in the show's New Product Showcase.

Key Features of the Sourdough Home:

Temperature control: Countertop temperatures fluctuate dramatically. Refrigerator temps are consistent, but too cold to maintain a healthy, active starter, and refrigerated starters also require multiple feedings upon removable to gain full strength. Sourdough Home maintains a consistent temperature, from 5-50°C (41-122°F), creating the perfect environment for starters to thrive.

Significance on the Market:

Though sourdough baking enjoyed a resurgence during the pandemic and continues to be a popular hobby today, many bakers are intimidated by the starter process. The Brod & Taylor Sourdough Home simplifies the process, ensuring a healthy, active starter is ready whenever the baker is.

Availability:

The Sourdough Starter is available to purchase for a suggested retail price of $99 on the Brod & Taylor website as well as at leading nationwide retailers including King Arthur Baking, Williams Sonoma, and Sur la Table.

About Brod & Taylor:

Brod & Taylor was founded on a passion for making wholesome food from scratch. Our products and recipes aim to transform this often-challenging process into a simple pleasure. We create products that blend innovative design with simplicity and affordability. Our first product, the Folding Proofer, was a novel home-made gift from Brod & Taylor's founder, Michael Taylor, to his elderly mother-in-law. She needed a reliable way to rise bread in her small – often cold – South Dakota kitchen. And, of course, it had to fold for easy storage. From the early days of "What the heck is that?" the Folding Proofer is now beloved by countless bakers who sing its praises. But we didn't stop there.

Lots of companies talk about innovation. We deliver it: The ground-breaking Baking Shell, the instant fan favorite Sourdough Home, the revolutionary Sahara Folding Dehydrator, radical industry-changing knife sharpeners, a folding dough sheeter, and now a new line of coffee and tea products. We create and deliver products never seen before. From a small town in the heart of the Berkshires in Northwestern Massachusetts, Brod & Taylor thinks big.

For more information, please visit http://www.brodandtaylor.com or follow brodandtaylor on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact:

Erin Merrigan, Social Media Manager and Resident Baker

[email protected]

800 768-7064

http://www.brodandtaylor.com

SOURCE Brod & Taylor