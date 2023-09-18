Bronner Brothers Continues Transformation with Key Changes to Industry-Leading Beauty Show Business

We are in the midst of truly transformative change at Bronner Brothers, and I know that with our expanded vision, strategic direction from our advisory board, and the fresh eyes of a completely revamped leadership team, we are positioned for a new chapter of growth and value creation. Tweet this

A new, expansive vision of the Bronner Brothers Beauty Show as a multicultural beauty platform featuring promotional opportunities, live events, education, and data insights.

David Johnson, Interim CEO of Bronner Brothers, had this to say:

We are in the midst of transformative change at Bronner Brothers, and I know that with our expanded vision, strategic direction from our advisory board, and the fresh eyes of a completely revamped and energized leadership team, we are positioned for a new and exciting chapter of growth and value creation.

Advisory Board

Bronner Brothers has gathered an accomplished roster of multicultural beauty professionals able and willing to engage in the transformation of the company and the Beauty Show division.

Johnn Belt .

An industry trail blazer, Johnn Belt has been one of the hardest working entrepreneurs in the beauty industry, setting his sights on opening a number of hair salons and barber shops throughout Georgia. He has a number of business ventures, including partnerships with the U. S. Military, several beauty schools focused on teaching barber and stylist how to not only get licensed, but how to blaze their own trails. Additionally, Johnn is civic-minded, having providing haircuts to the individuals experiencing homelessness every week for over 16 years.

Dallas Christopher .

Dallas is a celebrity stylist and educator whose style, personality, and brand is known and in demand across the nation. He works with a team of talented industry professionals on a regular basis and decided to formally create multiple squads that represent all that his signature brand stands for in the industry.

Destiny Cox .

Destiny Cox is a beauty industry leader with over 26 years of experience to share. As an award-winning author and platform artist, she is a leading expert in continuing education for beauty professionals. Destiny's purpose and passion for the beauty industry navigates through her life's journey. After founding DCI Academy, including the School of Cosmetology and the School of Aesthetics, she has provided a strong foundation of knowledge to the next generation. She continues to challenge herself as well as transform what defines beauty and business education. Her best-selling books, "Secrets of a Colorist," "Business Laws of Color," and "The Beauty School Blueprint," are only the beginning.

John Mosley.

Recognized as one of the most sought-after barbers in the industry, John Mosley is a successful entrepreneur, creative, and educator. John's work has been featured in Billboard (cover), Black Enterprise, British GQ, Ebony, GQ, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and Vogue.

Angie Bell .

Angie Bell is the owner of Bundles by Bell and the creator of The Wash Day Routine and The Let's Get Growing Starter Kit, two anti-hair loss and growth systems for multicultural hair. Her journey into the hair industry began when she was medically retired from the Army in 2016 and decided to launch her company in order to offer restorative hair services and hair products to men and women in need. After graduating with her bachelor's degree in business administration from Chaminade University in Honolulu, HI in 2020, Angie decided to relocate to Atlanta to complete cosmetology school and further her career in the beauty industry. She is also a recent graduate of Paul Mitchell the School Atlanta.

The next Bronner Brothers Beauty Show will take place in Atlanta, GA, February 24-26, 2024 (event registration here).

Bronner Brothers, founded in 1947, is 100% family-owned and 100% black-owned.

