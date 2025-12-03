Brook37 Brings Ethical Luxury Teas to the Holiday Season With New Gift Boxes at Costco Online and Beyond

The artisan tea brand expands the availability of its ethically sourced, luxury teas just in time for the holidays, redefining holiday gifting for tea lovers nationwide
PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooke37, the luxury tea atelier known for its ethically sourced and meticulously curated teas, announces that its signature gift boxes will be widely available for the holiday season at Costco.com, Central Market locations throughout Texas, Gelson's, Bloomingdale's, and online at brook37.com. Not to mention, Brook37 will be attending the Costco Road Show in the Bay Area this December!
Brook37 is redefining the tea industry by combining artisan craftsmanship with sustainability. Founder Mou Dasgupta travels directly to India's most exclusive tea estates, hand-selecting leaves so rare and coveted that they are typically sold only at the garden due to demand and scarcity. Each Brook37 tea blend is crafted with meticulous attention to terroir, balance, and complexity, rivaling the sophistication of a fine wine without the alcohol. They are also proud to support @HomeFrontnj and their incredible mission to end homelessness and break the cycle of poverty for families.
"With the holidays approaching, we wanted to make our teas accessible to more people while maintaining the quality and ethics that define Brook37," said Dasgupta. "Our gift boxes are designed to delight both seasoned tea aficionados and newcomers, making every cup a special experience."
Brook37's gift boxes are perfect for holiday gifting, offering a curated selection of bold, delicate and exotic teas that reflect the brand's commitment to innovation, quality and social responsibility.
Brooke37 Gift Boxes:
Ambrosia Collection ($94) - A perfect gift for friends, family or yourself, designed to boost mental and physical well-being. Each box comes with a Brook37 Signature infuser, 100% handmade by artisans in India.
Amore Collection ($94) - A set of four exotic teas curated to celebrate love and connection. These rare blends enliven the senses and each box includes a handmade infuser for a perfect cup every time.
Epicurean Collection ($94) - Sourced from the foothills of the Himalayas, this curated selection delights the senses with four of Brook37's finest blends. A gastronome's delight, each box includes a handcrafted infuser to elevate any social gathering
