Brook37 Brings Ethical Luxury Teas to the Holiday Season With New Gift Boxes at Costco Online and Beyond

"With the holidays approaching, we wanted to make our teas accessible to more people while maintaining the quality and ethics that define Brook37," said Dasgupta. "Our gift boxes are designed to delight both seasoned tea aficionados and newcomers, making every cup a special experience."

Brook37's gift boxes are perfect for holiday gifting, offering a curated selection of bold, delicate and exotic teas that reflect the brand's commitment to innovation, quality and social responsibility.

Brooke37 Gift Boxes:

Ambrosia Collection ($94) - A perfect gift for friends, family or yourself, designed to boost mental and physical well-being. Each box comes with a Brook37 Signature infuser, 100% handmade by artisans in India.

Amore Collection ($94) - A set of four exotic teas curated to celebrate love and connection. These rare blends enliven the senses and each box includes a handmade infuser for a perfect cup every time.

Epicurean Collection ($94) - Sourced from the foothills of the Himalayas, this curated selection delights the senses with four of Brook37's finest blends. A gastronome's delight, each box includes a handcrafted infuser to elevate any social gathering

