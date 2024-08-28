Brooke Turner Named One of the Most Influential Women in Payments Next, in 2024 by American Banker

TROY Director of North American Sales has been honored as one of The Most Influential Women in Payments under 40 in 2024 by American Banker.
WHEELING, W.Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TROY Group proudly announces that Brooke Turner, North American Director of Sales, has been recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Payments Under 40 in 2024 by American Banker. This prestigious honor highlights Brooke's remarkable contributions to fraud prevention and secure payment methods within the financial industry.
Brooke Turner's career in payments began with a strong foundation in the document security sector. Her attention to detail and dedication quickly set her apart, leading to her transition into fraud specialization and recovery at TROY Group in 2022. Since then, Brooke has played an integral role in mitigating and eliminating fraud across various financial institutions. As an Enterprise Sales Manager, she provided both proactive and reactive education to the nation's top ten banks through strategic channel partnerships.
Her consistent success in fraud prevention led to her promotion as the North American Director of Sales for TROY Group. In this role, Brooke has become a key figure in educating businesses and financial institutions on secure payment methods. She offers webinars and in-person training sessions to address financial vulnerabilities, providing "quick fixes" and direct support to combat fraud. Her multigenerational approach to check elimination strategies ensures comprehensive education and support for top U.S. banks and credit unions.
Over the past year, Brooke has made a significant impact in fraud recovery. She has assisted three credit unions, two top banks, and one state entity in recovering, mitigating, and eliminating substantial fraud amounts. One of her most notable achievements includes helping a credit union identify and recover $750,000 in potential losses within just 90 days. Brooke's efforts have been instrumental in safeguarding her clients against reputational damage and financial loss.
"Being named one of the Most Influential Women in Payments is a tremendous honor," said Brooke Turner. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team at TROY Group in advancing secure payment solutions. I am grateful to American Banker for this acknowledgment and remain committed to helping our clients stay ahead of evolving fraud threats."
Brooke Turner's recognition as one of the Most Influential Women in Payments is a testament to her expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to fraud prevention. Her work continues to protect financial institutions and their clients from the ever-present risks in the payment landscape.
Read the full article and list of honorees here.
https://www.americanbanker.com/payments/list/the-most-influential-women-in-payments-next-2024
