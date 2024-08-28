Brooke Turner Named One of the Most Influential Women in Payments Next, in 2024 by American Banker

"This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team at TROY Group in advancing secure payment solutions. I am grateful to American Banker for this acknowledgment and remain committed to helping our clients stay ahead of evolving fraud threats." said Brooke Turner. Post this

Her consistent success in fraud prevention led to her promotion as the North American Director of Sales for TROY Group. In this role, Brooke has become a key figure in educating businesses and financial institutions on secure payment methods. She offers webinars and in-person training sessions to address financial vulnerabilities, providing "quick fixes" and direct support to combat fraud. Her multigenerational approach to check elimination strategies ensures comprehensive education and support for top U.S. banks and credit unions.

Over the past year, Brooke has made a significant impact in fraud recovery. She has assisted three credit unions, two top banks, and one state entity in recovering, mitigating, and eliminating substantial fraud amounts. One of her most notable achievements includes helping a credit union identify and recover $750,000 in potential losses within just 90 days. Brooke's efforts have been instrumental in safeguarding her clients against reputational damage and financial loss.

"Being named one of the Most Influential Women in Payments is a tremendous honor," said Brooke Turner. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team at TROY Group in advancing secure payment solutions. I am grateful to American Banker for this acknowledgment and remain committed to helping our clients stay ahead of evolving fraud threats."

Brooke Turner's recognition as one of the Most Influential Women in Payments is a testament to her expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to fraud prevention. Her work continues to protect financial institutions and their clients from the ever-present risks in the payment landscape.

Read the full article and list of honorees here.

https://www.americanbanker.com/payments/list/the-most-influential-women-in-payments-next-2024

