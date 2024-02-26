Brookfield Customers Can Get 15% Off + 15% Rebate on Genuine Volkswagen Accessories at Hall Volkswagen

Hall Volkswagen now offers 15% off + 15% rebate on genuine VW accessories for a limited period.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brookfield residents looking to upgrade their Volkswagen vehicles with genuine accessories are in for a treat. This winter, drivers can elevate their Volkswagen experience with a special 15% discount on select VW accessories available exclusively at Hall Volkswagen.

This unique offer is a testament to the dealership's commitment to providing exceptional value to its customers. With the combination of a discount and rebate, drivers can accessorize their Volkswagen vehicles at a fraction of the cost, making it an opportunity not to be missed.

Customers can choose from a wide range of Volkswagen accessories to customize their vehicles according to their preferences and lifestyles. From practical add-ons like roof racks and cargo organizers to stylish enhancements like alloy wheels and interior trim kits, there's something for every Volkswagen enthusiast.

However, it's essential to note that this offer is available exclusively on Volkswagen accessories and is subject to availability. Not all accessories may be available for all Volkswagen models, so customers are encouraged to inquire with Hall Volkswagen for details.

But the savings don't stop there. In addition to the 15% discount offered by Hall Volkswagen, customers can also receive a 15% rebate by mail directly from Volkswagen. This means that customers can enjoy double the deals on their favorite Volkswagen accessories, making this winter one to remember.

This promotion is valid only at Hall Volkswagen, conveniently located at 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI. Customers must act fast, as the offer expires on March 31, 2024. For more information about the promotion or to explore the wide range of Volkswagen accessories available, customers can visit the dealership's website: https://www.hallvw.com/ or contact the dealership directly at 262-782-5300.

Media Contact

CHARLIE HALL, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, [email protected], https://www.hallvw.com/

SOURCE Hall Volkswagen