Brookfield Drivers Can Now Join the Drive Out Cancer Event with Hall Volkswagen

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a charitable effort spanning 50 days, from September 8 to November 9, 2023, Hall Volkswagen in Brookfield steps up to make a significant difference in the fight against cancer. They have initiated the "Drive Out Cancer Event," designed to support local families battling this relentless disease.

During the event, Hall Volkswagen commits to donating $100 for every new and used car purchase made at their dealership. This generous contribution aims to provide much-needed assistance to families in the Brookfield area who are affected by cancer.

In addition to the donations from car sales, Hall Volkswagen extends their support to cancer patients and their families by contributing a percentage of every service appointment during the 50-day event. This holistic approach ensures that their entire customer base can participate in the fight against cancer.

All donations collected throughout the "Drive Out Cancer Event" will be channeled to the This Time Tomorrow Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families. This collaboration ensures that the contributions will directly impact those in need.

Hall Volkswagen encourages the Brookfield community to participate in the "Drive Out Cancer Event." By purchasing a new or used vehicle, or even through regular service appointments, individuals can actively contribute to the cause and make a positive change in the lives of local cancer patients and their families.

For more information about the "Drive Out Cancer Event", drivers can visit the Hall Volkswagen dealership located at 19809 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin, 53045. They can also contact the friendly and professional dealership staff by dialing 262-782-5300 for further assistance.

866-633-2901, [email protected], https://www.hallvw.com/

