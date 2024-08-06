Brookfield Residential's Adrian Foley Honored With Prestigious Legends Award

"The Legends Award was created to honor executives and teams that have made incredible contributions to the planned-community sector...[Adrian and] the Brookfield team have worked tirelessly to build some of the best communities in the country." —Jeff Meyers, CEO, Zonda Post this

Foley was one of the original members of a Los Angeles startup in 1996 that would eventually become a part of Brookfield Residential. Today, the company manages over $5 billion in land and housing assets, with about 40 developments in various stages across the country.

"My emotional attachment to housing and community development became much more of a focused drive for me once I started seeing people living in the places we developed," Foley said in a feature interview with BUILDER. "There's so much personal satisfaction that comes from seeing people use the spaces that you create, and it gets you to continue to try and do it better and better."

Foley and the Brookfield team will be honored at the conference and featured on the cover of the August 6 edition of BUILDER Magazine with the "Driven for Tomorrow" feature story by award-winning feature writer Leah Draffen. Previous winners of the Legends Award include Rex Jensen of Lakewood Ranch, Fred Balda of Hillwood Communities, Larry Johnson of Johnson Development, Emile Haddad of FivePoint Holdings, and Bob McLeod of Newland.

"A fundamental quality across Brookfield team members is humility," said Margaret Wu, executive vice president and head of corporate operations at Brookfield's development group. We know we're all a work in progress, including how we build our business and deliver services to our customers and partners. Understanding that helps people new to working with us see that we don't just believe in teamwork, but we value working as a team."

