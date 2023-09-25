Brookline Capital Markets Announces Addition of Charles Mather to Investment Banking Team

Charles Mather joins Brookline Capital Markets as Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC ("Brookline"), a leading healthcare-focused boutique investment banking firm, today announced the addition of veteran investment banker, Charles E. Mather. Mr. Mather joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Investment Banking division and will advise clients on traditional public, private, and other alternative capital raising strategies.

William B. Buchanan, Jr., Managing Partner, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the addition of Charlie to the Brookline team. Charlie is a consummate professional who has devoted his career to working with clients in the life sciences and medical technology subsectors and brings to bear a highly differentiated skill set that will significantly augment our firm's capital markets advisory and transaction execution capabilities. His addition represents another significant milestone for our firm and demonstrates Brookline's continued commitment to remaining a premier boutique healthcare-focused investment banking franchise."

Mr. Mather joins Brookline Capital Markets from Truist Securities, where he previously served as a Managing Director in the firm's Equity Capital Markets division. Prior to his time at Truist, he served as a Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets Origination at BTIG, LLC. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mather held various senior investment banking positions at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC, Jefferies Group Inc, and Cowen and Company. Mr. Mather currently serves on the Board of Directors at Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) and a private family office. Previously, he served on the board of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) until February 2019 and The Finance Company of Pennsylvania until August 2017. Mr. Mather earned his B.A. from Brown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Brookline Capital Markets

Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is a leading investment banking boutique based in New York City. Brookline provides a comprehensive suite of capital markets and strategic advisory services to cutting-edge public and private life sciences, medical technology and diagnostics companies, as well as to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs") and other emerging growth enterprises. Brookline also offers its investors access to a proprietary equity research platform and provides a host of sales and trading execution services. More information about Brookline can be found on its website at www.brooklinecapmkts.com.

