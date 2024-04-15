Brookline Capital Markets Expands Regional Breadth and Industry Depth with Key New Hires

Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC ("Brookline"), a leading healthcare-focused boutique investment banking firm, announces the addition of three veteran professionals: Dimitre Genov, Chris Harris and Eric Solash

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC ("Brookline"), a leading healthcare-focused boutique investment banking firm, today announced the addition of three veteran professionals: Dimitre Genov, Chris Harris and Eric Solash.

William B. Buchanan, Jr., Managing Partner, commented, "These senior hires represent yet another step forward for Brookline. Our commitment to remaining a premier investment banking boutique is steadfast. Delivering bespoke solutions-oriented services to our clients is what sets us apart. Dimitre, Chris and Eric will be difference-makers on the Brookline platform."

Dimitre Genov joins the firm as a Managing Director in its Investment Banking division and will advise clients on traditional public, private, and other alternative capital-raising and investment strategies including SPACs and fund vehicles. Mr. Genov joins Brookline from Balyasny Asset Management, where he previously served as a Portfolio Manager in the firm's Event Driven division. Prior to his time at Balyasny, he held senior investment roles at Magnetar Capital, Noster Capital, Artio Global / Julius Baer, and JP Morgan. Mr. Genov started his career at Lazard as an investment banker. Mr. Genov holds a B.A. in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University and a dual MBA from Columbia Business School and London Business School.

Chris Harris comes to Brookline from Apolomichthys Management LLC, an advisory firm that is focused on developing healthcare companies in Asia. Mr. Harris has spent more than 20 years in Asia in structured finance and developing various healthcare projects and companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Harris was SVP & Head of Philips Capital, managing a $2 billion portfolio in Greater China and Japan. Prior to that he served as SVP & General Manager of GE Global Growth & Operations' structured finance group based in Shanghai. He serves on the board of two Asian early stage healthcare companies. Mr. Harris speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese and received his BA from the University of Florida and his MA from George Washington University.

Eric Solash comes to Brookline as an investment professional with over 30 years of experience in investment banking and financial services. Prior to joining Brookline, Mr. Solash ran Capital Markets for Victor Insurance Holdings, a global Property & Casualty Managing General Agent owned by Marsh & McLennan. Prior to that he ran Alternative Funding for General Electric focusing on funding GE's non-US power, renewable energy, and healthcare investments. Mr. Solash previously ran the insurance investment banking team at Freeman & Co., and he started his career trading debt and derivatives at Salomon Smith Barney. Mr. Solash is also a Co-Founder of Sag Harbor ILS Partners, a manager of insurance-linked securities, and an advisor to Watt Asset Management, which focuses on advisory services related to large alternative asset managers. Mr. Solash received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Brookline Capital Markets

Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is a leading investment banking boutique based in New York City. Brookline provides a comprehensive suite of capital markets and strategic advisory services to cutting-edge public and private life sciences, medical technology and diagnostics companies, as well as to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs") and other emerging growth enterprises. Brookline also offers its investors access to a proprietary equity research platform and provides a host of sales and trading execution services. More information about Brookline can be found on its website at www.brooklinecapmkts.com.

