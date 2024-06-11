Brookline College Launches a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program in Tucson

These students can earn their BSN degree and pursue licensure as Registered Nurses in as little as three years. Post this

"I am so pleased that we can bring this high-quality program to the Tucson community," said Dr. Geri Chesebrough, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Campus Dean. "I look forward to offering our hands on, student-centered approach to transform students into amazing nurses. Together, we can expand our nursing footprint in Arizona and help reduce the labor shortage for medical professionals."

Aspiring healthcare students in Tucson can become Brookline graduates in one of several programs: Surgical Technology, Sterile Processing, Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy Technician, Occupational Therapy Assistant, and Physical Therapist Assistant. Now, they can also enroll in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. All students benefit from a modern learning environment, which includes applied training and clinical simulations. Brookline College also offers a free, "Class Pass" program that provides aspiring students with a preview of life on campus.

"Registered Nurses play a vital role in healthcare, which is why I am so thrilled to be a part of this program launch," said Rieko Decker, the Campus Director in Tucson. "It is our mission to meet the healthcare education needs of the Tucson community. With our existing lineup of healthcare programs, the addition of BSN allows us to continue that focus."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

