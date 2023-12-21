Brookline College Launches Physical Therapist Assistant Program in Tucson

In under two years, these students can earn their PTA degree and begin fulfilling careers as Physical Therapist Assistants. Post this

"I am so pleased that we can bring the high-quality program we established in Phoenix to the southern part of the state and the Tucson community," said Jane Jackson, the Physical Therapist Assistant Program Director. "I look forward to offering our hands on, individual, student-centered approach to transform students into amazing Physical Therapist Assistants. Together, we can help bridge the gap to reduce Arizona's labor shortage for medical professionals."

Aspiring healthcare students in Tucson can become Brookline graduates in one of several programs: Surgical Technology, Sterile Processing, Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy Technician, and Occupational Therapy Assistant. Now, they can also enroll in a Physical Therapist Assistant program. All students benefit from a dynamic and modern learning environment, which includes applied training, hands-on exercises, and clinical simulations. Brookline College also offers a free, "Class Pass" program that provides aspiring students with a preview of life on campus.

"Physical Therapist Assistants are important members of the healthcare team, which is why I am so proud and excited to be a part of this program launch!" said Rieko Decker, the Campus Director in Tucson. "It is our mission to meet the healthcare education needs of the Tucson community. With our existing lineup of healthcare programs, the addition of PTA allows us to continue that focus."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

