Brookline/Somerville and Griffin & Strong, P.C. invite local business owners for Disparity Study public hearing

Local Business Owners invited to attend Disparity Study public hearing

BROOKLINE and SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a part of ongoing efforts to ensure equity and access, the Town of Brookline and the City of Somerville each engaged Griffin & Strong, P.C. ("GSPC") to conduct respective Disparity Studies to determine whether there is a significant, statistical disparity between the availability of qualified, willing, and able Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) and Small Disadvantaged Businesses (SDBs) and the utilization of such businesses by the Town of Brookline and/or the City of Somerville.

The Disparity Studies will gather information necessary to determine whether all qualified firms have the maximum practicable opportunity to compete for and participate in Brookline/Somerville's procurement of prime contracts and associated subcontracts and, if indicated by the evidence, will support the use of strategies to ensure such opportunities.

In the interest of preserving public health amid COVID-19 concerns, Griffin & Strong, P.C., a law and public policy consulting firm, will conduct a virtual public hearing on Brookline/Somerville's behalf. Community members are invited to share their experiences, both positive and negative, doing business with or pursuing business with Brookline/Somerville.

We encourage your participation and look forward to your feedback on how Brookline/Somerville can improve diverse representation in public contracting. As a part of the public record, all comments will be recorded and may be used as anecdotal evidence for the Disparity Study. Advance registration is preferred, but not required.

Virtual Public Hearing Date and Time:

Public Hearing: Thursday, June 13, 2024 , from 12p.m. (noon) – 1 p.m. EST

REGISTER HERE:

Thursday – June 13, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. EST

https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtceCprz4vGdJPAF9vof5ZF_Qyd9y0m8DG#/registration

Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the hearing. For questions or concerns, please email GSPC at [email protected] or [email protected]. Also, visit our website at www.brooklinesomervilledisparitystudies.com.

About Griffin & Strong, P.C.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting and disparity studies.

Media Contact

Austin Broussard, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 404-584-9777, [email protected], Griffin & Strong, PC

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, PC