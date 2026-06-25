Brooklyn Candle Studio has been crafting clean, vegan and non-toxic soy candles from a Brooklyn workshop since 2013. The brand's decade-long minimalist roots make it one of the best minimalist candle brands in the market.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the contemporary world of home design, minimalism has emerged as a style and a philosophy. Brooklyn Candle Studio has gained recognition for its commitment to blending minimalist aesthetics with quality craftsmanship. Founded by Tamra in Brooklyn, New York, in 2013, the brand creates soy-based candles and aligns itself with the emerging trend of quiet luxury that resonates with modern consumers.

What Makes a Candle Right for a Minimalist Home?

The best candles for modern interior design combine aesthetic restraint with high-quality ingredients, giving equal weight to design and fragrance. Brooklyn Candle Studio delivers on both, offering vegan, non-toxic and soy-based candles that are formulated with fragrance oils crafted for depth.

As a brand that champions sustainability, Brooklyn Candle Studio uses reusable jars for its candles. Its products feature clean lines and simple, elegant containers that enhance modern decor while serving functional purposes. The brand's artisanal approach delivers superior quality control and a personal touch that mass-produced candles cannot replicate.

How Has Brooklyn Candle Studio Earned Its Standing in Minimalist Home Design?

Brooklyn Candle Studio's credibility comes not from following the quiet luxury wave, but from predating it. When founder Tamra launched the studio in Brooklyn in 2013, minimalism in home accessories was a deliberate, considered act. Quiet luxury had not yet defined an entire design movement. That origin gives the brand an authenticity that newer entrants cannot replicate.

Today, simple aesthetic candles from Brooklyn Candle Studio remain true to that founding vision, appealing to shoppers seeking timeless home accessories. They serve as decorative elements and help create a warm atmosphere at home. Customers interested in building a minimalist home can easily find these candles at Nordstrom or Amazon.

Brooklyn Candle Studio's commitment to minimalist design and sustainable practices reflects quiet luxury and resonates with mindful consumers. By choosing these candles, people embrace a lifestyle defined by integrity and elegance.

About Brooklyn Candle Studio

Brooklyn Candle Studio is a boutique candle brand founded by Tamra in Brooklyn, New York. With a passion for craftsmanship and sustainability, it specializes in hand-poured candles that emphasize minimalist design and luxurious scents. Each candle is made from natural soy wax, ensuring a clean and non-toxic burn. Brooklyn Candle Studio has developed a strong community of supporters who appreciate the intersection of art and function in home decor, making it a go-to choice for those who value timeless aesthetics.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Brooklyn Candle Studio, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.brooklyncandlestudio.com

SOURCE Brooklyn Candle Studio