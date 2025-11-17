Brooklyn Chatter Announces 2025 Best Local Business Awards

"As the urban guide to city living, our editors and community contributors wanted to highlight the companies that consistently deliver for Brooklyn residents," said Jon Davis, Editor-in-Chief of Brooklyn Chatter. Post this

"As the urban guide to city living, our editors and community contributors wanted to highlight the companies that consistently deliver for Brooklyn residents," said Jon Davis, Editor-in-Chief of Brooklyn Chatter. "Every Brooklynite has a story about a business that failed them — and the opposite: a business that went above and beyond. These awards aim to recognize the organizations that truly stand out."

Brooklyn Chatter did not receive compensation from any business included in the awards.

Best Home Security Company in Brooklyn: Safe Blue Security

Home security continues to be a top priority for Brooklyn residents, which is why this category received heightened attention from Brooklyn Chatter's editorial team. Reporters conducted confidential interviews and distributed customer-experience surveys to clients of major home-security providers across the borough.

Safe Blue Security, founded by longtime Brooklyn resident David Quintero, has been named Best Home Security Company in Brooklyn for 2025. Quintero brings more than 30 years of experience in the alarm and smart-security sector, including work with Brinks, Alarm.com and ADT. His hands-on approach and direct relationship with customers were repeatedly cited as key differentiators.

"What an honor this is to be recognized," said Quintero. "We are a family-owned business serving homeowners, developers and landlords across New York City. When you work with us, you work directly with me and my team — and we take that responsibility seriously."

Safe Blue Security also provides smart-home upgrades including HD video systems, automated door locks, thermostats and a mobile app that allows customers to manage their entire system remotely.

Best PR Agency for Tech and Health-Tech Startups: MACIAS PR

Brooklyn's startup ecosystem continues to expand, with rapid growth in fintech, ad-tech, health tech, and nonprofit innovation. Many of these emerging companies seek experienced PR support to secure media coverage, accelerate brand visibility and attract investors.

For 2025, Brooklyn Chatter recognizes MACIAS PR as the Best PR Agency for Tech and Health-Tech Startups.

Founded in 2009 by Mark Macias, a former NBC Executive Producer, journalist and Brooklyn resident, MACIAS PR has helped elevate multiple New York City startups to national recognition — including several that scaled into unicorns. Unlike larger firms, MACIAS PR ensures every client works directly with the founder, gaining senior-level strategy rather than junior-level execution.

"Recognition is always appreciated, but at our core, we are the same hands-on PR agency we were in 2009," said Macias. "Our philosophy is simple: we only succeed when our clients succeed. PR is about strategy, positioning and understanding what the media wants. We continue to test new methods and refine our approach to ensure our clients earn meaningful coverage."

Readers can access MACIAS PR case studies and examples of their media strategies via the link provided.

Best Bars in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Chatter is now working on the Best Bars in Brooklyn list, coming in January 2026. Would you like to nominate your favorite bar or restaurant? Send us an email and let us know who are your favorites.

Media Contact

Jon Davis, Brooklyn Chatter, 1 9177717693, [email protected], www.bkchatter.com

SOURCE Brooklyn Chatter