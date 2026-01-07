Brooklyn Community Services Selects Archana Jayaram To Lead Organization Into 160th Year

Brooklyn Community Services has appointed Archana Jayaram as its new Executive Director, marking a new chapter as the organization begins its 160th year of serving Brooklyn communities.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooklyn Community Services (BCS), one of the oldest and largest human services agencies serving Brooklyn, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Archana Jayaram as the organization's new Executive Director. Jayaram assumed the role on January 5, 2026. BCS makes this leadership transition as it enters its landmark 160th year of service to Brooklyn.

Jayaram brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience across city government and nonprofit management. Most recently, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Osborne Association, where she led a $45 million organization with more than 500 staff. During her tenure, she expanded critical supportive and transitional housing programs and launched the organization's first-ever evening fundraising event, raising $1.1 million to support its mission.

Her distinguished career also includes serving as Chief Operating Officer of The Legal Aid Society, Deputy Commissioner for Strategic Planning and Policy at the New York City Department of Buildings, and senior leadership roles in New York City government.

"I am honored to join BCS and grateful to the Board of Directors for their confidence in me," Jayaram says. "For 160 years, BCS has been a trusted partner to Brooklyn's communities, and I'm inspired by the dedication of the staff who carry that mission forward every day. I look forward to working alongside this remarkable team to build on BCS's legacy and expand its impact for generations to come."

Following an extensive national search, the Board of Directors expressed strong confidence in Jayaram's leadership, vision, and deep commitment to community-centered work.

As Executive Director, Jayaram will lead BCS during an exciting and historic moment for the organization. The appointment coincides with BCS's 160th anniversary and the launch of a new strategic plan that will focus on meeting the most urgent needs of Brooklyn's vulnerable communities. As it celebrates its 160th anniversary, BCS renews its commitment to achieving measurable improvements to the lives of the individuals and communities it serves.

"Archana brings a combination of strategic vision, operational expertise, and deep commitment to public service," says Peter Cahill, Chair of BCS's Board of Directors. "Following an extensive national search, the Board is confident she is the right leader to guide BCS into its next chapter. As BCS enters its 160th year, Archana's experience and values position the organization to strengthen its impact and service to Brooklyn's communities for decades to come."

Jayaram succeeds recently retired Executive Director Janelle Farris, and Interim Co-Executive Directors Jodi Querbach and Monae Priolenau-Jones. Cahill and the Board express sincere gratitude to Querbach and Priolenau-Jones for their dedicated leadership over the past 18 months, supporting staff and strengthening the organization during a critical transition period.

Founded in 1866, Brooklyn Community Services delivers housing, family support, workforce development, and community-based programs that serve the most vulnerable Brooklyn residents each year, helping to build safer, stronger, and more equitable communities. BCS focuses on achieving measurable results in providing pathways to independence for the individuals it serves. Today, BCS is one of the largest human services agencies serving Brooklyn with more than 50 programs across 25 sites, serving over 14,000 Brooklynites each year.

