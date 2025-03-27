Brooklyn Kura Becomes the First Domestic Sake Brewery To Export To Japan

The expansion into the Japanese market marks a milestone in the evolution of American craft sake, made possible through an ongoing partnership with Hakkaisan

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Brooklyn Kura – New York's first sake brewery – announces a historic milestone as it becomes the first U.S. owned and operated sake brewery to export its products to Japan. Since 2018, Brooklyn Kura has endeavored to produce world-class Junmai sake using domestic ingredients. This groundbreaking move is made possible by an increasingly global sake market and Brooklyn Kura's strategic partnership with Hakkaisan, one of Japan's most respected sake breweries, and underscores the growing global appetite for craft sake.

The demand for sake is surging worldwide, with global consumption rising between 8-10% annually over the last decade. While sake exports from Japan more than doubled between 2014 and 2022, domestic sales have declined by 30%, prompting consumers and Japanese brewers to look beyond their borders. The rapid growth of the American sake market is an opportunity to reinvigorate interest in the category among younger consumers in Japan, introducing them to the innovation and diversity of sakes from around the world.

"We are honored to be the first American sake brewery to bring our craft to Japan," says Brian Polen, President and Co-Founder of Brooklyn Kura. "This is an incredible moment not only for Brooklyn Kura, but for the entire American sake movement. It's exciting to see Japanese brewers recognize the potential of U.S.-made sake and embrace the creativity and craftsmanship that define our approach."

Brooklyn Kura will debut three of their favorite SKUs in Japan:

Occidental (dry-hopped Junmai) – nose of grapefruit zest, sake pours with a beautiful rose hue, velvet smooth, lightly honeyed character with a finish of citrus rind.

Grand Prairie (Junmai Ginjo) – Dry and light with notes of steamed rice, honeydew melon, green apple, and finishing with hints of star anise.

Catskills (Junmai Daiginjo) – Delicate, clean and nuanced, with notes of tropical fruit and delicate citrus, with just a hint of vanilla. Finishes with well balanced acidity & smooth creaminess.

With this export to Japan, Brooklyn Kura ushers in a new full-circle moment in the evolution of American craft sake, reinforcing the brewery's commitment to fostering a global sake community.

About Brooklyn Kura

Brooklyn Kura is New York's first sake brewery, dedicated to crafting high-quality sake and building a community of passionate sake enthusiasts. With deep respect for Japanese brewing traditions and a commitment to innovation, Brooklyn Kura has become a leader in the American craft sake movement. In 2023, Brooklyn Kura unveiled the Sake Studies Center, a space dedicated to making the experience of

enjoying sake mainstream through its educational programming and guided tastings. Through a strategic partnership with Hakkaisan, Brooklyn Kura opened a new taproom in Industry City and a state-of-the-art production facility that is allowing them to grow production and meet increasing demand.

Brooklyn Kura's sakes are available in its Industry City taproom, at select retailers across the U.S., and now, for the first time, in Japan.

About Hakkaisan

Hakkaisan Brewery, renowned for its premium sake, has been crafting excellence since its founding in 1922. As one of Niigata's most distinguished breweries, Hakkaisan is celebrated for its crisp, well-balanced flavors that pair seamlessly with a wide range of cuisines. In the U.S., its diverse lineup includes Tokubetsu Honjozo, Yukimuro (aged for three years), Daiginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo, offering sake enthusiasts a taste of Japan's rich brewing heritage.

Marking its centennial in 2022, Hakkaisan embarked on a strategic partnership with Brooklyn Kura, uniting in a shared mission to elevate sake as a globally appreciated beverage. Through this collaboration, the two breweries are dedicated to expanding the reach of Japanese sake, inviting audiences worldwide to experience its time-honored craftsmanship and cultural significance.

