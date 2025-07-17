Brooklyn Kura's BYx Yamahai Wins Jury Prize in "Moto Classic" Category at 2025 Kura Master Competition

First Non-Japanese Brewery to Win a Top Prize at Prestigious Kura Master Blind Tasting in Paris

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooklyn Kura, New York's first sake brewery, is proud to announce that its BYx Yamahai has been awarded the Jury Prize in the "Moto Classic" Category at the 2025 Kura Master Competition – one of the most prestigious blind sake competitions in the world. This win marks a historic moment: Brooklyn Kura is the first U.S. sake brewery to receive top honors in this category, standing shoulder to shoulder with Japan's most respected producers.

In addition to this groundbreaking achievement, Brooklyn Kura also received the 2025 Platinum Medal for its BYx Yamahai Sake and a Gold Medal for its Catskills - Junmai Dai Ginjo, affirming the brewery's position as a global force in high-quality sake brewing. Full results are available at kuramaster.com.

"This recognition from Kura Master is deeply meaningful to our team," said Brian Polen, President and co-founder of Brooklyn Kura. "We've always believed that American-grown ingredients and careful, traditional methods can result in sake that resonates with global audiences, and this win affirms that vision. It also underscores a belief that we've held since day one: that world-class sake can successfully be brewed outside of Japan when rooted in craft, culture, and intention. We're honored to be included among the exceptional breweries setting the global standard for quality."

Judged in France by Japanese brewing masters and top sommeliers, the Moto category recognizes exceptional shubo (starter mash) technique, a cornerstone of traditional sake brewing that demands patience, microbial precision, and deep technical expertise.

Kura Master said via Instagram, "This prize is highly symbolic, as it is awarded by a French audience to this American company in the "Moto Classic" category, where sakes made in the traditional Japanese way are judged: how better to embody the internationalization of sake?"

BYx Yamahai is brewed using the yamahai shubo method, a traditional fermentation approach that relies on naturally occurring nitrate-reducing bacteria to create an optimal environment for sake yeast without added lactic acid. The "BY" represents the brewing year; the evolving "x" refers to Brooklyn Kura's house-developed wild yeast, nurtured within their brewery over time. That yeast is maintained on a traditional Norwegian yeast ring (gjærkrans), and the brand borrows the spirited Nordic practice of the "yeast scream" (gjærkauk) to stimulate strong fermentation.

The yamahai moto is made with Omachi rice grown by Isbell Farms in Arkansas, steamed and carefully ladled over several days with enzyme-rich water. The result is a sake that is deeply expressive, with structured acidity, textural depth, and subtle umami funk –hallmarks of a well-executed yamahai.

Brooklyn Kura's Catskills – Junmai Dai Ginjo, which received a Gold Medal at Kura Master, is brewed with Yamada Nishiki rice, also grown by Isbell Farms. Together, these award-winning sakes reflect the company's deep commitment to regional sourcing and redefining craft sake on American soil.

"This recognition proves that American sake belongs on the global stage alongside the world's best. It's a testament to what's possible when we embrace traditional techniques and apply them with care, dedication, and respect. We're proud to share this moment with our entire community." said Brandon Doughan, Co-founder and Master Brewer at Brooklyn Kura.

BYx Yamahai and Catskills - Junmai Dai Ginjo are both available for purchase in 750ml bottles and on draft at Brooklyn Kura's taproom. The current batches reflect the company's long-term commitment to natural fermentation, regional sourcing, and expanding the future of sake through transparency and tradition.

About Brooklyn Kura

Brooklyn Kura is New York's first sake brewery, dedicated to crafting high-quality sake and building a community of passionate sake enthusiasts. With deep respect for Japanese brewing traditions and a commitment to innovation, Brooklyn Kura has become a leader in the American craft sake movement. In 2023, Brooklyn Kura unveiled the Sake Studies Center, a space dedicated to making the experience of enjoying sake mainstream through its educational programming and guided tastings. Through a strategic partnership with Hakkaisan, Brooklyn Kura opened a new taproom in Industry City and a state-of-the-art production facility that is allowing them to grow production and meet increasing demand.

Brooklyn Kura's sakes are available in its Industry City taproom, at select retailers across the U.S., and now, for the first time, in Japan.

