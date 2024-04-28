Brooks Breland Named Leading Lawn and Plant Health Care Expert

Sexton Lawn & Landscapes is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brooks Breland as the leading Lawn and Plant Health Expert. In this role, Breland will spearhead the company's initiatives in ensuring the vitality and well-being of lawn and plants across all landscapes serviced by Sexton.
DAPHNE, Ala., April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sexton Lawn & Landscapes is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brooks Breland as the leading Lawn and Plant Health Expert. In this role, Breland will spearhead the company's initiatives in ensuring the vitality and well-being of lawn and plants across all landscapes serviced by Sexton.
Breland brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. With a robust background in plant biology and extensive hands-on experience in the field, he is poised to elevate Sexton Lawn & Landscapes' commitment to lawn and plant health and sustainability. Forrest Derr, Integrator at Sexton Lawn & Landscapes, stated, "Brooks comes to Sexton with years of experience in the plant and lawn health industry. We are excited to see the results of his clear vision on growing healthy plants and lawns for our clients."
Breland's responsibilities will encompass a wide range of tasks, including conducting thorough plant health assessments, implementing tailored care plans, and advising clients on best practices for maintaining vibrant and resilient landscapes. His expertise will further enhance Sexton's reputation as a leader in sustainable landscaping practices.
Brooks Breland expressed his excitement about the role, stating, "I look forward to the growth and opportunity to do something I really enjoy."
Breland's appointment underscores Sexton Lawn & Landscapes' ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the landscaping industry. With his leadership, the company is poised to continue providing top-tier services that prioritize both customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility.
