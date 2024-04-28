Brooks Breland Named Leading Lawn and Plant Health Care Expert

Sexton Lawn & Landscapes is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brooks Breland as the leading Lawn and Plant Health Expert. In this role, Breland will spearhead the company's initiatives in ensuring the vitality and well-being of lawn and plants across all landscapes serviced by Sexton.

DAPHNE, Ala., April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sexton Lawn & Landscapes is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brooks Breland as the leading Lawn and Plant Health Expert. In this role, Breland will spearhead the company's initiatives in ensuring the vitality and well-being of lawn and plants across all landscapes serviced by Sexton.