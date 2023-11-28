Brooks Brothers Partners with Metrical to Drive E-Commerce Growth

"Metrical's AI solution provides the type of personalized experience our customers expect without them having to sacrifice privacy. This enhances our brand and contributes to the loyalty our customers show." Post this

Recent studies have shown a significant disconnect between the type of personal information consumers feel comfortable sharing versus what retailers try to collect. Metrical respects those wishes and can deliver a unique, individualized experience that is highly personal but completely anonymous. This helps assure shoppers that they are not leaving any digital footprint that could later compromise their privacy and security.

"Our predictive models have significant knowledge and capabilities tuned to the needs of fashion, apparel and beauty brands," said Zabe Agha, Founder and CEO of Metrical. "At just a pure monetary level, abandonment is no different than revenue leakage. It's money you had in hand and lost. On top of that, retailers continuously spend several times over, attempting to lure bounced shoppers back with discounts that further raise costs and reduce margins. It's like being stuck in Groundhog Day - nothing changes or improves until you take a more intelligent approach."

About Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers is a legendary global lifestyle brand that has shaped American style through fashion innovation, fine quality, exceptional service and value. Since its founding in 1818, the brand's offerings have grown to more than 30 categories, including tailored clothing, sportswear, outerwear, shoes, accessories, fragrance and a home collection. Brooks Brothers also continues to introduce modern interpretations of iconic product staples including seersucker, madras, argyle, the non-iron shirt and the original polo button-down collar. The brand is available in 500 freestanding stores, shop-in-shops and outlets in 45 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit brooksbrothers.com.

Follow Brooks Brothers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Metrical

Metrical's behavioral customer engagement solutions use artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver net new revenue from consumers at target margins. While shoppers are still on your site, Metrical predicts which people are about to leave, engages with them, assesses their needs, and delivers compelling messaging that drives them to make a purchase - all in real-time. This personalized experience improves conversion rates, drives customer loyalty and increases Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), all without using cookies or Personal Identifiable Information (PII). Metrical is used by leading brands and retailers including JCPenney, DICK's Sporting Goods, Brooks Brothers, Fossil Group and others.

Media Contacts

Metrical

Rameet Kohli, COO

Phone: (510) 898-6880

[email protected]

www.metric.al

Follow Metrical on LinkedIn, Facebook and X

Media Contact

Jim Warner, Metrical, 1 4045788612, [email protected], www.metric.al

SOURCE Metrical