Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa Recognized by USA Today, U.S. News & World Report and More as Top All-Inclusive Wyoming Destination

While travelers often think of Mexico or the Caribbean when considering an all-inclusive vacation experience, there are "plenty of luxurious American resorts perfect for guests seeking a relaxing all-inclusive vacation" and "ready to provide guests with unforgettable experiences," writes U.S. News & World Report. Those experiences hinge on activities and amenities aplenty, a given at Brooks Lake Lodge, with its location ringed by mountains, forests, meadows, streams and lakes in the heart of the Shoshone National Forest, and its exclusive, VIP approach to a maximum of 36 overnight guests in the summer season and 26 in winter.

In the winter months (late December to mid-March) guests of Brooks Lake Lodge are typically most interested in the epic snowmobiling scene that brings snow enthusiasts from around the world. Sledders can explore over 2 million acres of snowy, scenic terrain, accompanied by an experienced guide or on their own. With the nearest small town of Dubois 25 miles away, both novice and pro sledders enjoy the remote experience of snowmobiling the superb wildlands surrounding the lodge. Guests can bring their own sleds or rent one of the top-of-the-line Ski-Doo or Polaris snowmobiles at the lodge. Other winter (guided or unguided) activities include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, snow tubing and ice fishing, with gear and guides available on site and included with an overnight stay.

Meanwhile, summer guests escape to the lodge for its perfect mix of Wild West adventure and luxurious relaxation, enjoying fly fishing nearby lakes and rivers, hiking miles of trails leading to top-of-the-world views, exploring scenic mountainscapes on horseback, or perhaps taking a leisurely kayak or canoe paddle around serene Brooks Lake, followed by trying their hands at archery – finding nostalgia in activities that bring back a sense of youth and connection to nature.

After a day in the snow, on the trails, or on the water, guests can book a treatment at the on-site Rocky Mountain Spa, where facials and massages await (spa treatments priced separately), as well as the included tranquility room, dry sauna, fitness room and an enormous outdoor hot tub boasting extraordinary views of the dramatic jagged mountain range that surrounds the lodge.

Along with activities, three beautifully memorable daily meals plus an afternoon Governor's Tea Time are included in a stay at Brooks Lake Lodge, starting with hearty breakfast offerings like Belgian waffles, Bananas Foster French Toast and made-to-order omelets, designed to prepare guests for a day of activity. Lunch is anything but ordinary with new-for-2024 menu items ranging from the Sacagawea, layered with sliced prime rib, provolone cheese and caramelized onion, served au jus on a Hoagie roll, to the Outlaw, with seasoned shredded chicken, black bean hummus and jalapeno aioli piled on cheddar jalapeno bread.

The white linens come out for dinner each night in the historical, Western art-lined Great Hall, serving premium seafood, beef, game and poultry entrees, often paired with locally sourced organic greens, fruits and vegetables. And before or after dinner, guests enjoy relaxing in the Old West-style on-site Cowboy Bar, with an assortment of fine wines, local beers and specialty craft cocktails, perhaps over a game of shuffleboard or darts.

Accommodations at Brooks Lake Lodge include "classic wood-accented lodge rooms with Wi-Fi access as well as private cabins," writes U.S. News, all offering mountain views and each individually decorated with handcrafted lodgepole pine furnishings topped with goose-down comforters and Pendleton blankets, and including terrycloth spa robes for lounging. An all-inclusive Brooks Lake Lodge stay starts from $625 per person per night (3-night minimum) in winter season (through March 19, 2024) and $925 for the summer season (June 20 – September 19, 2024). Call (307) 455-2121 or visit brookslake.com to book a stay.

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, a 101-year-old historic guest ranch that celebrated its centennial in 2022, is located in Wyoming's Shoshone National Forest near Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Surrounded by evergreen forests next to alpine Brooks Lake, the exclusive, all-inclusive Rocky Mountain resort offers five-star service, luxury accommodations and gourmet dining. The lodge enjoys frequent media acclaim, including as a "Top All-Inclusive Family Resort in the U.S. by Reader's Digest; a "Best All-Inclusive Resort in the U.S" by U.S. News & World Report and SmarterTravel; a best place to "Lean into Winter" by Travel + Leisure; and a "Best Lake Resort" by National Geographic Traveler. Brooks Lake Lodge is in partnership with Shoshone and Bridger-Teton National Forest and an equal opportunity employer and provider. For additional information and reservations visit brookslake.com or call 866.213.4022. Follow Brooks Lake Lodge on Facebook and Instagram.

