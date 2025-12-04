Brooks Law Group Announces New Tampa Office on Gunn Hwy

Our new Gunn Highway location puts our attorneys exactly where clients need us. This office reflects our investment in people and in results. Post this

A Tampa Team Focused on Trucking Cases

Brooks Law Group's Tampa team concentrates on complex trucking litigation. This includes jackknife, underride, cargo-shift, mechanical-failure, and fatigued-driver cases, supported by rapid-response investigation, data downloads (ECM/EDR), motor-carrier compliance analysis, and life-care planning. The firm offers free, no-obligation consultations and handles cases on a contingency fee basis.

"Our attorneys know the trucking companies, their insurers, and the tactics they use to minimize payouts," added Brooks. "From the first call, we take over the heavy lifting so clients can focus on healing while we fight for the maximum compensation the law allows."

Community Access, Same Relentless Advocacy

The new office features expanded client meeting areas and secure evidence intake. The Gunn Highway address improves access for clients in Carrollwood, Citrus Park, Northdale, Westchase, and greater Tampa Bay. Current and prospective clients can find driving directions and contact options throughout the firm's website and on the Contact Us page, which lists all office locations and maps.

Call to Schedule a Free Case Review

If you or a loved one has been injured in a truck crash in Tampa or the surrounding area, contact Brooks Law Group at 800-LAW-3030 or schedule a free, no-pressure consultation at https://brookslawgroup.com/contact-us/.

Media Contact

Haven Blackmon, Brooks Law Group, 1 800-529-3030, [email protected], looktobrooks.com

SOURCE Brooks Law Group