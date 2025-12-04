Brooks Law Group Announces New Tampa Office on Gunn Hwy

Brooks Law Group Announces Opening of New Tampa Office on Gunn Highway, Expanding Services for Truck Accident Victims Across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brooks Law Group today announced the opening of its new Tampa office at 3812 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618, relocating from its former Ybor City location at 2002 E 5th Ave, Unit 101, Tampa, FL 33605. The move positions the firm closer to major transportation corridors and medical hubs, strengthening its long-standing commitment to advocating for victims of semi-truck and commercial vehicle crashes.
"Truck crashes change lives in an instant. Our new Gunn Highway location puts our attorneys exactly where clients need us. We are within quick reach of I-275, the Veterans Expressway, and key providers, allowing us to move fast to protect evidence, coordinate care, and press insurers for full accountability," said Stephen K. Brooks, founding partner of Brooks Law Group. "This office reflects our investment in people and in results."
A Tampa Team Focused on Trucking Cases
Brooks Law Group's Tampa team concentrates on complex trucking litigation. This includes jackknife, underride, cargo-shift, mechanical-failure, and fatigued-driver cases, supported by rapid-response investigation, data downloads (ECM/EDR), motor-carrier compliance analysis, and life-care planning. The firm offers free, no-obligation consultations and handles cases on a contingency fee basis.
"Our attorneys know the trucking companies, their insurers, and the tactics they use to minimize payouts," added Brooks. "From the first call, we take over the heavy lifting so clients can focus on healing while we fight for the maximum compensation the law allows."
Community Access, Same Relentless Advocacy
The new office features expanded client meeting areas and secure evidence intake. The Gunn Highway address improves access for clients in Carrollwood, Citrus Park, Northdale, Westchase, and greater Tampa Bay. Current and prospective clients can find driving directions and contact options throughout the firm's website and on the Contact Us page, which lists all office locations and maps.
Call to Schedule a Free Case Review
If you or a loved one has been injured in a truck crash in Tampa or the surrounding area, contact Brooks Law Group at 800-LAW-3030 or schedule a free, no-pressure consultation at https://brookslawgroup.com/contact-us/.
Media Contact
Haven Blackmon, Brooks Law Group, 1 800-529-3030, [email protected], looktobrooks.com
SOURCE Brooks Law Group
