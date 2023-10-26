Brookwood Place Selects FirstService Residential as its Management Partner

"The Brookwood Place Condominium Association's board sought a management company committed to operational excellence," said Ashley Rader, director at FirstService Residential. Post this

"The Brookwood Place Condominium Association's board sought a management company committed to operational excellence," said Ashley Rader, director at FirstService Residential.

Amenities at Brookwood Place include 24-hour concierge service, a media room, a conference room, a library, a business center, a fitness center, a guest suite, and a swimming pool.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brookwood Place and will work seamlessly to anticipate their resident and guest needs," said Jeff Musselman, vice president at FirstService Residential. "Our team is eager to provide support to ensure the community's continued success."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954.378.1092, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential