Brosix Introduces Essentials Plans for Small Teams to Boost Productivity and Focus

"Small teams don't need complex tools - they need something that just works. That's exactly why we built the new Essentials plans." - Stefan Chekanov, Co-founder and CEO of Brosix, Inc.

For many small businesses, popular communication platforms can feel overwhelming or unnecessarily complicated. Brosix takes a different approach - providing all the tools teams need to stay connected in one private and secure space. With the new Essentials plans, teams can chat, share files, make voice or video calls, and collaborate effortlessly while managers maintain full control through a simple web-based control panel.

"We created the Essentials plans for teams that value simplicity and efficiency," said Stefan Chekanov, Co-founder and CEO of Brosix, Inc. "Our goal is to make it easier for small companies to communicate securely, stay organized, and focus on what truly matters - their work."

Both Essentials 20 and Essentials 50 include Brosix's most popular features - one-on-one and group chat, file transfer, audio and video calls, and screen sharing - combined with strong privacy by design. Every team operates on its own private messaging platform with encrypted channels, ensuring that sensitive information stays protected.

With these new plans, small teams benefit from:

Simplicity: Fast setup, no IT expertise required.

Focus: No distractions, no ads - just seamless internal communication.

Security: Private team messaging platform with encrypted messages and files.

Control: Manage users, permissions, and chat history from one place.

The Essentials 20 and Essentials 50 plans are now available at https://www.brosix.com/pricing/

New users can also start a free 14-day trial of Brosix with full access to all features and no credit card required.

About Brosix

Founded in 2006, Brosix, Inc. is a Delaware-based software company providing a secure and user-friendly team messaging platform built for small and mid-sized businesses. With Brosix, teams can communicate faster, stay focused, and work more efficiently - all within a private, encrypted environment that requires no technical setup.

Learn more at https://www.brosix.com

