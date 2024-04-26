Brothers to Host Grand Opening Event for JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Business on April 28th

Ryan & Seamus Fitzpatrick are continuing their family's legacy of entrepreneurship and Veteran employment
ENCINITAS, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brothers Ryan & Seamus Fitzpatrick are proud to announce the grand opening of their own JDog Junk Removal & Hauling business, continuing a legacy of entrepreneurship and service in their family. With years of experience working alongside their mother in the junk removal industry, Ryan & Seamus are excited to embark on this new venture and create job opportunities for Veterans in their community.
The grand opening event will take place on April 28th at the American Legion Post 416, located at 210 W F St #3525 in Encinitas, and promises to be an exciting celebration for the whole community. Attendees can look forward to live music from a local band, delicious food, raffles, and more. As part of their commitment to giving back, the brothers are also asking guests to bring socks to donate to the "Soldiers Angels Sock Drive."
Having grown up surrounded by their mother's entrepreneurial spirit, Ryan & Seamus understand the importance of hard work, dedication, and giving back to those in need. They are passionate about continuing their family's commitment to environmental sustainability by donating items and finding new homes for unwanted belongings. By doing so, they not only help those in need but also contribute to reducing waste and keeping items out of landfills.
"We are thrilled to launch our own JDog Junk Removal & Hauling business and carry on our family's legacy of entrepreneurship," said Ryan & Seamus Fitzpatrick, co-owners of the business. "Our experience working alongside our mother has taught us the value of service, environmental sustainability, and creating job opportunities for Veterans. We are committed to upholding these values as we serve our community and provide reliable junk removal services."
Grand Opening Event Details
Date: April 28th, 2024
Time: 2PM - 6PM
Address: 210 W F St #3525, Encinitas, CA 92024
ABOUT JDOG BRANDS
Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com.
Media Contact
Cora Flanagan, JDog Brands, 1 484-802-2753, [email protected], jdogbrands.com
SOURCE JDog Brands
Share this article