Brothers to Host Grand Opening Event for JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Business on April 28th

Having grown up surrounded by their mother's entrepreneurial spirit, Ryan & Seamus understand the importance of hard work, dedication, and giving back to those in need. They are passionate about continuing their family's commitment to environmental sustainability by donating items and finding new homes for unwanted belongings. By doing so, they not only help those in need but also contribute to reducing waste and keeping items out of landfills.

"We are thrilled to launch our own JDog Junk Removal & Hauling business and carry on our family's legacy of entrepreneurship," said Ryan & Seamus Fitzpatrick, co-owners of the business. "Our experience working alongside our mother has taught us the value of service, environmental sustainability, and creating job opportunities for Veterans. We are committed to upholding these values as we serve our community and provide reliable junk removal services."

Grand Opening Event Details

Date: April 28th, 2024

Time: 2PM - 6PM

Address: 210 W F St #3525, Encinitas, CA 92024

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com.

Media Contact

Cora Flanagan, JDog Brands, 1 484-802-2753, [email protected], jdogbrands.com

SOURCE JDog Brands