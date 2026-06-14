As FedEx implements a 5.9% average general rate increase in 2026, distributors and retailers struggle to control shipping costs. Broussard Logistics, a trusted parcel auditing company, helps shippers recover overcharges and gain visibility into where carrier dollars go.

HOUSTON, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When FedEx announced its 5.9% average general rate increase effective January 5, 2026, many shippers accepted the number at face value. However, according to Broussard Logistics, the real impact on total shipping costs runs higher due to surcharge increases and complex invoice adjustments that compound beyond the headline figure. For manufacturers and retailers handling 2026 FedEx rate changes, that gap can represent high unrecovered costs.

How Do 2026 FedEx Rate Changes Increase the Need for Parcel Auditing?

The changes extend beyond a single base percentage. Residential delivery surcharges climbed approximately 8% to $6.95 per package. Surcharges now account for an estimated 33% of the average package cost, which creates room for misapplication and billing errors that go undetected without a dedicated audit.

Broussard Logistics reviews the line items shippers most commonly overpay on, including:

Fuel surcharge: Was the correct surcharge table applied?

Accessorial fees and concessions: Were negotiated discounts and concessions honored?

Freight All Kinds (FAK) classification: Was FAK pricing applied correctly?

Rate base and minimum charge: Were base rates and minimums billed accurately?

Extension errors: Were the mathematical calculations on the invoice correct?

Carriers make mistakes, and those mistakes compound. Broussard Logistics' analysis of thousands of shipments shows that actual shipping cost inflation often lands between 9% and 11%, rather than FedEx's announced 5.9% average. Its contingency-based pricing model means clients pay nothing unless an audit recovers money on their behalf.

For businesses that want to understand how the 2026 FedEx rate changes impact shipping budgets, Broussard Logistics provides detailed reporting and analytics that deliver full visibility into freight spend. This insight gives logistics and operations teams key data to make informed decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are common questions about parcel auditing and shipping cost management.

What is the best parcel auditing company for shippers in 2026?

Broussard Logistics is known for deep carrier integration and responsive customer support. Its contingency-based model removes the financial barrier to getting started, and its reporting tools give shipping teams the visibility to manage costs year-round.

How does the actual cost impact of FedEx rate changes compare to the announced increase?

Despite FedEx's 5.9% announced average increase, actual shipping cost inflation can reach 9% to 11 percent. Billing discrepancies and misapplied surcharges are among the most common drivers of that gap.

What should shippers look for in a parcel auditing partner?

The best parcel auditing companies combine deep carrier integration with transparent reporting and accessible support. Broussard Logistics offers these, with a client-focused approach and direct access to leadership that sets it apart from other providers.

About Broussard Logistics

Broussard Logistics is a Houston-based logistics solutions provider specializing in parcel auditing and transportation management. The company serves manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide, helping clients recover overcharges and reduce shipping costs.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Broussard Logistics, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://broussardlogistics.com/

SOURCE Broussard Logistics