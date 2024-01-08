Brousseau Naftis Erick & Massingill Welcomes Elayna Naftis Erick as Named Shareholder

Elayna has been with the firm for 20 years, starting as an attorney in 2003 before becoming a shareholder in 2021.

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brousseau Naftis Erick & Massingill, formerly Brousseau Naftis & Massingill, is proud to announce the firm's new name — and our new named shareholder: family lawyer and civil litigator Elayna Naftis Erick.

Elayna has been with the firm for 20 years, starting as an attorney in 2003 before becoming a shareholder in 2021. In her time with BNEM, she has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers, and earlier in her career, she was selected to Rising Stars by Super Lawyers. Her contributions have also earned the firm a prestigious Best Law Firms listing for the last three years.

"Adding Elayna to our firm name isn't an elevation – it's a recognition of everything she's done and continues to do for our firm and clients," said named shareholder Matthew Naftis.

Elayna's thriving family law and civil litigation practice encompasses a variety of issues faced by families and small businesses. She is a staunch advocate for her clients during difficult times, and she considers herself a voice for those working to protect what they've worked hard to build.

"I'm so proud of our firm and to have been a part of its success for the last 20 years," Elayna said. "Even though my job function isn't necessarily changing, I am grateful that my colleagues consider my work worthy of this commendation."

An active member of the Dallas community, Elayna serves on the Goodwill Dallas board of directors, as well as the Parents' Association Boards of The Lamplighter School and St. Mark's School of Texas.

For everyone in contact with Brousseau Naftis Erick & Massingill, please note that while email forwarding is in place, email addresses now end in @bnemdallas.com. The firm's physical address and phone number remain the same.

Dallas' Brousseau Naftis Erick & Massingill serves Dallas families and small businesses in their estate planning, family law, real estate, and civil litigation matters. For more information, visit bnemdallas.com.

