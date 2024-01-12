Broward County (FL) High School Students get Insider's View, Perspective on Careers in Healthcare

"It's extremely important and impactful for these young men to see representation at the highest level. To see physicians, surgeons, and executive leadership that look like them and come from their communities." - Dr. Marvin K. Smith, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon Post this

"It's extremely important and impactful for these young men to see representation at the highest level. To see physicians, surgeons, and executive leadership that look like them and come from their communities," said Dr. Marvin K. Smith, chief of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South. "I think it's important for them to understand they can do whatever they set their mind to, and seeing a representation and example of that can really reinforce those ideas."

Memorial Healthcare System Chief Transformation Officer Vedner Guerrier shared insight about his rise from staff therapist to the C-suite and six physicians offered perspective in a panel discussion/Q&A that highlighted their individual journeys. Students also participated in interactive demonstrations that focused on career opportunities in trauma, surgical services, imaging, transplant, orthopedics, cardiology, and other medical specialties.

Jessie Lee, from Boyd Anderson High School, learned how magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

works and also techniques to stop bleeding in trauma situations. "I've always wanted to do something in the medical field, to some degree, and that really inspired me to want to look into that more."

Students were welcomed to the half-day session by Memorial Healthcare System CEO K. Scott Wester and it concluded with the presentation of a $3,000 check from Chief Belonging and Equity Officer Vanessa Nazario to 5,000 Role Models Coordinator Antonio Burgess. The money will help students offset the cost of college prep expenses.

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System (http://www.mhs.net) is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring and smarter health prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for 70 years.

Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency within its many facilities, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care throughout the region. It employs a staff of more than 16,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, medical office buildings, a health specialty center, and nursing home.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project (https://www.browardschools.com/Page/49302) within Broward County Public Schools is a dropout prevention, mentoring program committed to closing the minority male achievement (access) gap by guiding minority male students along a carefully charted path through grades K-12 and college or ensuring the attainment of other post-secondary credentials, and increasing their employability in higher wage, high skills jobs within high demand industries. The program also teaches participants to respect law enforcement, the law, women, school officials, and parents. Students are also exposed to valuable educational and leadership opportunities that are designed to develop and strengthen their leadership skills.

