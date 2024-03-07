Broward Young Republicans to Manage Golf Event Aiding At-Risk Youth in Coconut Creek

"Partnering with Broward Young Republicans has allowed us to focus on our mission. The harmony between Republicans and Democrats on bipartisan matters, particularly those affecting our youth, invariably fosters progress." Post this

Date: March 21, 2024

Time: Morning Shotgun Starts at 8:00 AM

Location: The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club, Sunrise, FL

Highlights of the Fairway2Purpose Golf Classic include:

18 Holes of Scenic Golf

Contests and Prizes

Networking Opportunities with local leaders, business owners, and community influencers

A Commitment to Change: In recent years, Coconut Creek High School has faced challenges including low test scores and school morale. However, under the leadership of Dr. Nicole Nearor, who took the helm as principal three years ago, the school has seen a significant turnaround. The graduation rate has surged from 80% to 91%, a testament to the innovative programs like the SAT/ACT prep course introduced by Dr. Nearor. Furthermore, the school's enrollment has increased from approximately 1,700 to 1,900 students, indicating a growing confidence in the institution's direction and the quality of education it provides.

Supporting Our Youth: Proceeds from the Fairway2Purpose Golf Classic will fund a mentorship program and a meet and greet event for selected students in Coconut Creek, providing them with invaluable guidance and support. This initiative underscores the importance of investing in our youth, offering them the tools and opportunities to succeed.

AlwaysProgress.Org, is a fiscally sponsored project of Enterprise Palm Beach (a registered not-for-profit corporation in Florida), and the Broward Young Republicans are proud to facilitate this event. They invite the community to join them in making a difference in the lives of at-risk youth through a day of golf, philanthropy, and hope.

For those interested in participating, sponsoring, or learning more about this event, please visit www.Fairway2purpose.com

Acknowledgment: The statistics provided regarding Coconut Creek High School's improvement in graduation rates and enrollment figures are attributed to Dr. Nicole Nearor's leadership and have been reported in an article on TapInto.net, highlighting the significant progress made under her guidance.

About Broward Young Republicans: The Broward Young Republicans is an organization committed to promoting the principles of the Republican Party among young adults aged 18-40. Through fostering relations within the party and serving the community at various levels, they aim to contribute positively to the municipality, state, and nation.

About AlwaysProgress.Org: AlwaysProgress.Org is dedicated to helping at-risk youth by pairing them with mentors who have overcome similar challenges. The foundation believes in the power of mentorship and the positive impact it can have on young lives.

