Brown & Brown Absence Services Group announces appointment of new President and new Chief Operating Officer

Ms. Schreiber brings over 20 years of experience in relationship management, leadership and developing innovative growth strategies, including 15 years spent developing a deep understanding of the employee benefits industry. She brings a proven track record of success in growing market presence to the role of president. Ms. Schreiber will lead Brown & Brown Absence's efforts to expand into new markets and enhance the value the company drives for existing customers, including growth in employee benefits and Medicare insurance solutions and meeting employer needs related to absence and disability.

Mr. Sullivan, the new COO, is a seasoned executive with a background in operational leadership and analytics, turning data into information that drives the business forward. With 18 years of leadership experience, he has consistently optimized operational processes and efficiencies, resulting in improved performance and profitability. In this role, Mr. Sullivan will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence across Brown & Brown Absence Services Group's entire value chain while also spearheading the implementation of new and emerging strategic initiatives.

"We are excited to name Gina and Sean to these critical executive positions," said Michael Shunney, CEO. "Their combined experience in expanding market presence and enhancing operational excellence will be instrumental in propelling Brown & Brown Absence as we look to grow and deepen our services portfolio. These strategic appointments demonstrate our commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and stakeholders while investing in new strategic businesses and continuing to excel in our foundational service lines, where we've maintained a leadership position for many years."

Ms. Schreiber will focus on market research, customer insights and innovation that enhances our brand and positions us for sustained success. Meanwhile, Mr. Sullivan will lead efforts to streamline and optimize all operational functions to drive operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction through quality service delivery, all while maintaining the brand promise at the highest levels.

Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit http://www.bbabsence.com.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 16,000+ teammates in approximately 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

