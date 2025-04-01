Brown & Brown Absence Services Group announces Gina Schreiber as new CEO

"Our industry is evolving rapidly, and Gina is the right leader to develop innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers. This is just the beginning of a transformative era for Brown & Brown Absence Services Group," shared Shunney. Post this

"The work we do at Brown & Brown Absence Services Group impacts so many lives. From SSDI advocacy to our partnerships with carriers, our services offer vital support to individuals navigating complex processes. Being part of a company that helps those in need is an incredible responsibility and one I am deeply honored to uphold. We've built an exceptional team, and I'm excited about our continued growth," said Schreiber.

Shunney, who has decided to retire after more than a decade of success growing and diversifying the business and a career that spanned more than forty years, shared, "Our industry is evolving rapidly, and Gina is the right leader to develop innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers. This is just the beginning of a transformative era for Brown & Brown Absence Services Group."

About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC

Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is committed to adding value across the absence management spectrum. With decades of industry experience, the firm provides solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Services include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, recovery services, claims management and now employment network services. For more information, visit www.bbabsence.com.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing enhanced customer-centric risk management solutions since 1939. With a global presence spanning 500+ locations and a team of more than 17,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

Danielle Spiewak, Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, 1 315-474-0462, [email protected], bbabsence.com

