Brown and White Ventures Investing in PackageSolutions, Maker of HelloPackage, Tech-Driven Package Management Solution

We're excited to welcome Brown & White Ventures as a strategic partner in our next phase of growth. Their investment reflects confidence in our technology, team, and vision to streamline last-mile logistics through AI, computer vision, and high-quality service. – Paul Favorov, CEO/CTO. Post this

HelloPackage, founded in Atlanta, Georgia, manages thousands of packages and delivery drivers each month—reducing operational costs, improving resident experience, and creating new NOI for property owners.

"What Brown and White Ventures finds in HelloPackage is a company that enhances security and convenience in a universal experience: the home delivery of goods and services,"

Jim Aroune, co-founder and General Partner of Brown and White Ventures, LLC.

"PackageSolutions is poised to successfully leverage technology to address this challenge, especially for those who live in multi-unit housing and residential developments."

Owners and operators use HelloPackage to reduce onsite staff burden, lower costs, and improve resident satisfaction—helping communities lease faster and retain residents longer.

HelloPackage currently serves 52,000 units, including communities managed by NMHC Top 20 Owners and Operators. The company processes more than six million packages annually and maintains a 4.4-star resident satisfaction rating across more than 50,000 reviews.

"With the support from Brown & White Ventures, we'll accelerate customer implementations, expand into key markets like Texas and the West Coast, and bring our AI-driven logistics solution to more communities overwhelmed by packages and delivery drivers," Paul Favorov, CEO/CTO of PackageSolutions, maker of HelloPackage.

Its commitment to PackageSolutions is Brown and White Ventures' fifth investment in a portfolio company in its first year of distributing funding to startup companies.

Brown and White Ventures is a private, independent, investment company that provides funding and guidance to early-stage entrepreneurs and newer companies seeking profitability. Learn more at https://www.brownandwhiteventures.com

HelloPackage, a service of Package Solutions, Inc is a last-mile logistics solution built for multifamily and student housing, powered by computer vision and AI.

Learn more at: https://www.hellopackage.com

Media Contact:

Jim Aroune

[email protected]

(585) 430-0622

Media Contact

Paul Favorov, PackageSolutions, Inc, 1 4045580668, [email protected], www.hellopackage.com

Jim Aroune, Brown and White Ventures, [email protected], www.brownandwhiteventures.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE PackageSolutions, Inc