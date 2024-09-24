Brown Harris Stevens' "Curate by BHS" Now Powered by Notable

The partnership bolsters Brown Harris Stevens' comprehensive suite of agent and client resources and provides access to funds for pre-market property repairs and enhancements.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown Harris Stevens is excited to announce a new partnership with Notable. Notable will now power Brown Harris Stevens' "Curate by BHS" product, enabling agents at the premier real estate brokerage to offer their clients convenient access to financial resources to enhance and improve their property for sale.

Notable is a Connecticut-based lender that provides funds to home sellers to enable improvements, enhancements, repairs, and to cover common listing needs like staging, moving, and storage. Notable offers these funds in an unsecured line of credit, allowing sellers the maximum flexibility and ease of use to unlock the potential in their home sale.

Notable partners with real estate brokerages and white-labels their product to the partner, giving their brokerages the benefit of extending their brand and marketing presence.

A member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World's prestigious Solutions Group, Brown Harris Stevens marks the largest by sales volume Leading RE brokerage partnership that Notable has launched, joining Carolina One Real Estate in Charleston, South Carolina, Seven Gables in Tustin, California and Vanguard Properties based in San Francisco, California.

Notable CEO, Austin Lane, says, "We are thrilled to partner with Brown Harris Stevens and their more than 2,500 agents. Living in New York City, I'm very familiar with their legacy brand and I am excited to have our product help support their agents."

Brown Harris Stevens Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Leone says, "When we were looking for a way to further enhance our Curate by BHS program we wanted a solution that would support our agents and improve their listings without dictating what work they could do or who they could work with. We are excited to have Notable added to our expansive white glove suite of internal services and solutions that Brown Harris Stevens agents and their clients have access to.

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market. With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide, including new development marketing, from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com.

About Notable

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $800 million in credit issued, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out in a competitive market. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com.

Notable is a registered trademark with the USPTO.

Media Contact

Max Kuhl, Notable, 1 (805) 453-6870, [email protected], www.notablefi.com

SOURCE Notable