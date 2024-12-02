Brown Medicine Launches New Division of Podiatry Offering Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Care

Brown Medicine's podiatrists hold esteemed academic appointments at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and contribute to the next generation of podiatric surgeons. Post this

Brown Medicine's podiatrists hold esteemed academic appointments at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and contribute to the next generation of podiatric surgeons as members of the teaching staff for the Roger Williams Medical Center Podiatric Surgical Residency Program.

Dr. Edmund T. DosRemedios, DPM, is a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and Board Certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery. He serves as Chief of Podiatry at Rhode Island Hospital, where he has treated patients since 1999. Dr. Louis R. Simeone, DPM, is a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and Board Certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery. Dr. Simeone specializes in diabetic foot care, reconstructive foot surgery, and sports injuries.Dr. Thomas Huott, DPM, is Board Certified by the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery and focuses on sports medicine and regenerative treatments, including stem cell and shockwave therapies, for a range of foot, ankle, and lower leg conditions.

For more information regarding the Division of Podiatry, please contact John Houle at [email protected] or 401.831.6123.

About Brown Medicine

Brown Medicine is one of the largest nonprofit, academic, multi-specialty medical groups in Rhode Island with practice locations in Providence and the surrounding communities.

Brown Medicine physicians lead inpatient services at both Rhode Island and The Miriam Hospitals as well as the Veterans Administration Medical Center. Patient-centered, collaborative medicine is our priority and that translates into the highest-quality, most comprehensive care for all our patients. Brown Medicine is affiliated with The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and is a founding member of Brown Physicians, Inc.

Visit http://BrownMed.org for more information.

Media Contact

John Houle, JH Communications, 401 - 831 - 6123, [email protected]

SOURCE Brown Medicine