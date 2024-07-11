Brown Plus Announces Team Member Promotions, Effective July 1, 2024

Promotions across Pennsylvania and Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is pleased to announce the following team member promotions across Pennsylvania and Maryland, effective July 1, 2024:

Rebecca Dierolf, CPA, was promoted from Tax Supervisor to Tax Manager. She has over 16 years of experience in tax, accounting and office management. Becky earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Colorado State University. She works with Brown Plus clients and team members remotely.

Alan Ennis, CPA, MBA, was promoted from Tax Supervisor to Tax Manager. Alan has over five years of experience providing tax services to various types of organizations and individuals. He received both his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (BSBA) and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Shippensburg University. Alan is located in the Firm's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Collins Lethbridge, CPA, was promoted from Tax Supervisor to Tax Manager. Collins has more than nine years of experience providing tax preparation and tax consulting services. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Mount St. Mary's University. Collins is located in the Firm's Westminster, Maryland, office.

Wendy Rhoads was promoted from Outsourced Accounting Senior Associate to Outsourced Accounting Supervisor. Wendy received both her Payroll Certification and Bookkeeping Certification through the National Association of Certified Public Bookkeepers. She also recently passed her Certified Public Bookkeepers certification. Wendy received a Bachelor of Science degree from Millersville University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Elizabethtown College. She is located in Brown Plus' Lancaster, Pennsylvania, office.

Kyle Bennett, CPA, was promoted from Tax Associate to Tax Senior Associate. Kyle has over a year of experience in public accounting and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Hood College. Kyle is located in the Firm's Frederick, Maryland, office.

Madisyn Deller was promoted from Tax Associate to Tax Senior Associate. Maddie has over a year of experience in public accounting. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Lebanon Valley College and is working towards her Master's degree. She is located in Brown Plus' Lancaster, Pennsylvania, office.

Emily Pass was promoted from Marketing Assistant to Marketing Coordinator. Emily has more than two years of experience in marketing. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Shippensburg University. Emily is located in the Firm's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

Courtney Zercher was promoted from Administrative Assistant to Outsourced Accounting Associate. She has been with Brown Plus for six years. Courtney has a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Central Penn College. She is located in Brown Plus' Lancaster, Pennsylvania, office.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

Media Contact

Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Plus, 717.761.7171, [email protected], www.brownplus.com

SOURCE Brown Plus