Brown Plus Announces the Hiring of Four New Team Members

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is pleased to announce that the Firm has hired four new team members across Pennsylvania and Maryland:

Lori Muri joined the Firm as an Outsourced Accounting Associate. She specializes in payroll and bookkeeping services for nonprofit clients. Lori is located at the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Alexis Petrides joined Brown Plus as an Audit Associate specializing in accounting and auditing services for the insurance industry. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Liberty University. Alexis is located at the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Canyon Zeigler started with Brown Plus as an intern and is now a Tax Associate. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Susquehanna University. Canyon is located at the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Gwen Jeffers joined Brown Plus as an Administrative Assistant with 18 years of administrative experience. She is located at the Brown Plus office in Frederick, Maryland.

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

