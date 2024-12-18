Brown Plus Announces Three Principal Promotions in 2025

"This is an outstanding accomplishment for these three and is incredibly well deserved." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

Deborah Bowman has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO)/Principal. Prior to her promotion, Deb served as Chief Operating Officer (COO)/Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Brown Plus. She is a key member of the Brown Plus executive management team and supervises the Firm's administrative, internal accounting, marketing, human resources (HR) and information technology (IT) departments and other special teams and projects. Deb has over 35 years of experience in the accounting profession, including 12 years as a member of the audit professional staff at Brown Plus. She was recognized on Central Penn Business Journal's (CPBJ) Power 30 List for Banking and Finance in 2022 and is a graduate of the Leadership Harrisburg Area (LHA) Executive Leadership Series Class of 2022. Deb earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from Shippensburg University. Deb is located in Brown Plus' Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

To learn more about Deb, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/deborah-bowman/.

Scott Henry has been promoted to Audit Principal. Prior to his promotion, Scott served as an Audit Senior Manager at Brown Plus. Scott has over nine years of public accounting experience and specializes in providing audit and review services to governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Scott was recognized as a CPBJ Forty Under 40 winner in 2023 and is a graduate of the LHA Community Leadership Series Class of 2020. Scott received both his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a major in Accounting, and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Shippensburg University. He is located in Brown Plus' Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office.

To learn more about Scott, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/scott-henry/.

Ashley Hershey has been promoted to Audit Principal. Prior to her promotion, Ashley served as an Audit Senior Manager at Brown Plus. She has over 10 years of public accounting experience and specializes in providing financial statement, tax and consulting services for local governments, nonprofits and closely held companies. She is a graduate of the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program Class of 2023, was recognized as a CPBJ Woman to Watch in 2022 and was recognized as a CPBJ Forty Under 40 Award winner in 2020. Ashley graduated from Shippensburg University with both a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Personal Financial Planning and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). She is located in Brown Plus' Hanover, Pennsylvania, office.

To learn more about Ashley, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/ashley-hershey/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm in the United States in 2024 and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2023. The Firm is also ranked the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and the #2 Best Firm for Young Accountants. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

Media Contact

Kayla Juba, Senior Marketing Specialist, Brown Plus, 717.761.7171, [email protected], https://www.brownplus.com/

SOURCE Brown Plus